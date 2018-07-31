SHARE This Video On Olive Garden's Wall Demanding That They Give Robert Mueller Free Pasta For Life In Recognition Of His Heroic Defense Of Democracy
John Bolton Unethically Took Home Nuclear Warheads To Deal With A Mouse Problem At His Own Personal Residence: Everything Horrible The Drumpf Administration Did This Week
Heartwarming: When This 25-Year-Old Resistance Member Was Dying Of Cancer, Robert Mueller Came To His Hospital Room To Give Him A Sneak Peek At The Conclusion Of The Russia Investigation
Resistance Setback: It’s Clear From Robert Mueller’s Investigation That He Thinks Donald Trump And Donald Drumpf Are Two Separate People
Resistance Win: When One Of Her Students Wore A MAGA Hat To Class, This Incredible Teacher Stopped Having Sex With Him After School