2 Owls (Chopped And Screwed)

Here it is, the list that will soon be playing in every club coast-to-coast. Mix yourself some lean and turn your computer’s brightness ALL THE WAY up, because we’re about to show you two owls produced with that classic chopped-and-screwed H-Town feel. Slow down and turn up!

1. Barn Owl

—CHOPPED NOT SLOPPED—

—R-R-R-R-R-RUN THOSE EYES BACK—

2. Great-Horned Owl (feat. Barn Owl)

—POP, LOCK, AND DROP IT—

—POP, LOCK, AND DROP IT—

—POP, LOCK, AND DROP IT—

—POP, LOCK, AND DROP IT—

—POP, LOCK, AND DROP IT—

—POP, LOCK, AND DROP IT—

—POP, LOCK, AND DROP IT—

…

…

…

…

MIKE JONES, WHO?

Rest in peace, DJ Screw. These owls go out to you.