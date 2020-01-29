Not So Wise After All: We Asked 12 Buddhist Monks To Give Their Best Guesses As To What ‘ALF’ Was All About, And They Really Fucking Missed The Mark
Heartbreaking: The Jim Henson Company Has Revealed That Jim Henson Was Only Dead For 10 Minutes Before Kermit The Frog Started Eating Him
Heartbreaking: The Jim Henson Company Has Revealed That Jim Henson Was Only Dead For 10 Minutes Before Kermit The Frog Started Eating Him
Heartwarming: When This Boy Came Out To His Parents, They Told Him They Couldn’t Care Less Who He Loves As Long As He Helps Them Clean Out The Fucking Garage
Heartwarming: When This Boy Came Out To His Parents, They Told Him They Couldn’t Care Less Who He Loves As Long As He Helps Them Clean Out The Fucking Garage
Hot Hot Hollywood: Glenn Close Is Exiting The Chateau Marmont With Richard Linklater And The Crypt Keeper On Each Arm And They Are Smugly Walking Into The Traffic Of Sunset Boulevard To Kill Themselves