5 Ways We Could Explain Quantum Physics That Wouldn’t Be Right, But Might Be Interesting

Quantum physics represents the cutting edge of modern physics, or so we’ve been told. It explains everything from the behavior of atoms to the multiverse to the size of the sun, probably. Honestly, we tried to do some research and it’s pretty confusing. It’s not the type of thing you can just sort of look up online. Seems like a lot of math is involved and maybe some other stuff too. Still, if you’re interested in learning the basics of quantum physics, we’ll give it our best shot to explain it to you in a way you’ll understand. It might not be totally accurate, but it will be cool to think about.

1. Quantum physics is like when two guys who have never met keep having dreams about each other.

Imagine two guys who live a million miles apart. Maybe one of them lives on Mars and the other one lives in Brooklyn. Now imagine those guys keep having dreams about one another even though they’ve never seen each other. That might be what quantum physics is like. We’re not really sure.

2. Quantum physics is like when there are eight versions of the same woman and they all hate each other.

One thing you hear a lot about in quantum physics is the Multiverse (also known as the Spider-verse). In quantum physics, the word “Multiverse” is used to describe a situation in which there are eight versions of the same person and they’re all fighting and trying to kill each other. The Multiverse might have been discovered by Albert Einstein or Isaac Newton when they saw eight versions of the same women throwing hammers at each other, maybe. You’ll have to fact-check this with an actual scientist because it seems like we’re leaving out some important details. Pretty fascinating, though.

3. Quantum physics is like a big loaf of bread.

Imagine a big loaf of bread. Now imagine that loaf of bread is nearby. That’s quantum physics. If it’s not, don’t get mad at us. We’re doing our best.

4. Quantum physics is like when Shohei Ohtani pitches against himself and strikes himself out and hits a home run against himself at the same time.

You guys like Shohei Ohtani, right? He’s a big exciting baseball star. Well, imagine that he’s pitching in the World Series, and the batter he’s facing is also Shohei Ohtani. Now imagine that Shohei Ohtani strikes out Shohei Ohtani, and at the same time Shohei Ohtani hits a home run. And then all the Shohei Ohtanis go to jail together. This is just one of the many erroneous yet intriguing ways you can visualize quantum physics.

5. Quantum physics is like when the mailman comes by your house and you give his mail to him.

In normal physics like the kind you might learn in high school, the mailman comes to your house and gives you your mail. Think of quantum physics as a messed up world where the mailman knocks on your door and you open the door and the mailman says, “I’m the mailman and I’m here for my mail,” and then you say, “Here you go,” and you give the mailman all his letters and magazines. It’s weird to imagine, and it’s not accurate, but it’s definitely a perfect example of how mind-blowing science can be. We hope this helped you understand quantum physics!