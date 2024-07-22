Representation Win: Hollywood Has Greenlit An All-Male ‘Legally Blonde’ Reboot Called ‘Dude Diligence’ That Imagines What Would Happen If A Guy Became A Lawyer

In order for art to truly hold a mirror to our diverse society, it’s crucial for people from different backgrounds and experiences to be represented in the entertainment industry. Fortunately, Hollywood continues to make strides on this matter, which is why it’s so exciting that executives have greenlit an all-male Legally Blonde reboot called Dude Diligence that imagines what would happen if a guy became a lawyer.

Awesome! This is such a win for representation! It’s about time Legally Blonde was reimagined for 2024!

Here’s what we know about the film so far: Dude Diligence will follow 22-year-old Matt Diligence, a senior completing his final year of undergrad at Harvard. While all of his friends are busy applying to medical or business school, Matt goes rogue and applies to Harvard Law. Much like its predecessor, Dude Diligence sees its lead land a coveted spot in the law school class, but the adjustment isn’t just smiles and gavels—it’s hard work, too.

At first, Matt struggles to be taken seriously by his mostly female law school peers, who tease him for majoring in biology and for how large his muscles are. Even his professor discounts him, viewing him more as a resource for his medical expertise than his knowledge of the law. Luckily, with the help of Petey, a middle-aged man he befriends at the basketball court (did we mention Matt’s got a killer three-pointer?) Matt learns to push through the misandry and graduates as valedictorian.

Check out the revamped version of the iconic “bend and snap” scene below, released with permission from MGM and Hello Sunshine.

So much yes! This movie is gonna do so much to empower men to know that they can be lawyers, even if society tells them they should be an investment banker, engineer, founder, doctor, or the president instead! Let us know in the comments if you’ll be watching Dude Diligence!