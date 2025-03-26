23andMe Is Bankrupt And Selling Off Their Data. Experts Are Recommending You Delete All Of The DNA From Your Body.

With so much of our personal information being collected by corporations, it’s increasingly important to remain vigilant about protecting your data from falling into the wrong hands. So if you take your privacy seriously, you should be aware that 23andMe is bankrupt and selling off their data, and experts are recommending you delete all of the DNA from your body immediately.

Yikes. This is very good to know!

Concerned experts are sounding the alarm that anyone who ever submitted a DNA sample to 23andMe should begin deleting all of the DNA from their blood, skin, mouths, brains, and organs at once, as the bankrupt genetic testing site is seeking a buyer for millions of users’ gene profiles. A spokeswoman for the privacy watchdog group The World Privacy Forum said in a statement, “This is a red alert. At any time, your genetic data could be auctioned off to the highest bidder to be used for any purpose. If you have DNA information on file with 23andMe, it’s time to immediately eject all corresponding DNA out of your body. Leave no trace of it inside of you. Anyone who has even a single strand of DNA left in their body after 23andMe finds a buyer for your genetic profile is at risk of their privacy being seriously compromised.”

Dang. You heard the lady, get to work deleting that DNA from yourself!

Well, this is downright unnerving for anyone who gave 23andMe their genetic data. Thank God there are experts out there keeping an eye out and giving us this heads-up that having our DNA in our bodies is no longer safe. We all owe them a major thank you!