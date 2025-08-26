3 Hidden Easter Eggs In Taylor Swift’s Engagement Post That Prove She Is Planning To Get Married

If you’re a Swiftie, you no doubt have already heard the news: Taylor just posted that she is engaged, and eagle-eyed fans around the world are poring over the post for clues as to what this might mean. Here are three hidden easter eggs in her engagement post that prove she is planning on getting married.

1. The Words “Are Getting Married”

Commenters on Taylor’s engagement post have been quick to point out that, by using the phrase “are getting married” in reference to herself and Travis Kelce, who are pictured in the photo, Taylor has given us a clue that the two of them “are” going to be “getting married” sometime in the near future. We’ve got to say, we hope the sleuths who figured this one out are correct!

2. The Engagement Ring

If you look closely at the the third photo in the slideshow, which shows a closeup of Taylor and Travis’ hands embracing, you’ll notice that the engagement ring which is prominently displayed in the center of the photo is actually on Taylor’s finger. Wearing an engagement ring on her ring finger in the post announcing her engagement could be a hint that wedding bells are in the pop star’s future…and we’re here for it!

3. The Firecracker Emoji

Well, if the first two didn’t convince you, here’s a dead giveaway that T-Swift plans to tie the knot soon: Taylor used a firecracker emoji in the caption of her post (right after saying she is getting married). Firecracker = “BOOM! FLASH! Marriage is around the corner for myself and Travis Kelce!” Yep, Taylor, we’re picking up the breadcrumbs you’ve been leaving. This official engagement announcement definitely means what it seems like it means…and we can’t wait!