3 Times An NFL Game Cut To Taylor Swift Having A Bad Salvia Trip In A Box Seat

If you’ve watched a Kansas City Chiefs game over the past two years, you’ve seen Taylor Swift supporting Travis Kelce live at the game. But for every time an NFL broadcast has cut to Swift cheering for her fiance, they’ve also shown the pop star in much darker moments. Here are five times an NFL game has cut to Taylor Swift having a terrible salvia trip at a Chief’s game.

September 24th, 2023: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears

Yup, at the very first Chiefs game Taylor Swift attended after she and Travis Kelce began dating, the NFL broadcast camera cut to Taylor’s box seat immediately after her new boyfriend scored a touchdown, capturing her exhaling bong smoke and sinking into her chair as fireworks shot off around Arrowhead Stadium to celebrate the Chiefs scoring. Throughout the duration of the shot, Taylor’s eyes were wide open and tinged with anxiety, staring into space as everyone around her in the VIP suite applauded and high-fived. The camera cut back to the field after about eight seconds of Taylor swaying in her seat with her jaw hanging slack in a catatonic stupor, just as she lowered herself to the box seat floor and curled up in the fetal position. The broadcast cut back to Swift again the next quarter when the salvia’s effects had worn off, and she was right back on her feet, smiling, clapping, and blowing kisses to her boyfriend down on the sidelines.

December 25th, 2023: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Taylor was once again spotted having a bad salvia trip later that same season at the Chiefs’ Christmas day game. Sporting a cute Santa hat, a pipe, and a psychedelic Alex Grey-themed torch lighter, Taylor was frequently caught on camera reacting to the Chiefs’ ugly loss to their division rivals. At one point, as the Raiders were kneeling out the game’s final two minutes to secure their victory, the broadcast showed Taylor holding herself up on a high-top table, pointing at Brittany Mahomes with a half-limp arm and muttering what lip readers online later decoded as, “W-w-where are you? Where? W-who is now?” Swift’s parents, also in attendance, tried to guide their disassociating daughter to a seat as the pop star began waving at an empty corner of the room, mumbling, “He’s here. Where I am. He’s…he’s now. He’s right now, where I am…” An hour after the Chiefs’ stunning loss, NFL cameras showed Swift smiling and waving to fans as she and Travis left Arrowhead hand-in-hand and headed home to host a Christmas dinner for their families.

February 9th, 2025, Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Taylor must have been put off by the overwhelming paranoia, dread, and hallucinations she experienced on salvia at previous Chiefs games, because it was over a year before cameras showed her having another bad salvia trip live on an NFL broadcast. Unfortunately, this time she couldn’t have picked a worse game to dabble in salvia at, as her boyfriend’s team found themselves blown out in front of the entire world. Late in the third quarter, when the Chiefs were down 0-34, Taylor and the Haim sisters were shown sipping from a large plastic water bottle in which a teabag of salvia was soaking, and it was all downhill there. NFL cameras checked back on Taylor’s VIP suite minutes later, after the salvia had kicked in, and the four women were completely detached from reality: Taylor paced the box seat, holding her face and mumbling to no one in particular, “What did I do? Did he do it? Is he now? Is he now, like me?” while all three Haim sisters laid supine on the floor, having intermittent bouts of nervous laughter and hysterical weeping. Thankfully, it did not take the pop stars long to recover: Paparazzi photos from the day after showed Taylor and the Haims toasting mimosas at one of New Orleans’ premiere brunch restaurants.