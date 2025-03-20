4 Fascinating Fan Theories About Why ‘Severance’ Takes Place On TV

As season two comes to a close, dedicated Severance fans are taking to the internet to discuss the mysterious ins and outs of the show. Here are four of our favorite fan theories that perfectly explain why Severance takes place on TV.

1. Severance takes place on TV because it’s interesting

“If Severance were about something boring, like a nice man who eats peanuts, or an old, tired dog that doesn’t do anything, it wouldn’t end up on television,” wrote one Reddit user. “The reason it’s on TV is that it’s about Lumon Industries, and Mrs. Cobel, and having a dead wife—it’s all stuff that people are interested in.” We never thought of it that way, but it makes a lot of sense!