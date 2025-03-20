4 Fascinating Fan Theories About Why ‘Severance’ Takes Place On TV

As season two comes to a close, dedicated Severance fans are taking to the internet to discuss the mysterious ins and outs of the show. Here are four of our favorite fan theories that perfectly explain why Severance takes place on TV.
1. Severance takes place on TV because it’s interesting
“If Severance were about something boring, like a nice man who eats peanuts, or an old, tired dog that doesn’t do anything, it wouldn’t end up on television,” wrote one Reddit user. “The reason it’s on TV is that it’s about Lumon Industries, and Mrs. Cobel, and having a dead wife—it’s all stuff that people are interested in.” We never thought of it that way, but it makes a lot of sense!
2. Severance takes place on TV because it was very expensive to produce
If you pay close attention, you’ll start to notice that Severance contains dozens of actors moving around carefully designed sets full of custom-made props. Eagle-eyed fans have pointed out that all this must have cost millions of dollars to produce, and that Apple TV might have chosen to air the footage as a way of making their investment worthwhile. “Imagine all the hours they must have spent just coming up with Mr. Milchick, let alone making him a costume and filming him while he runs around,” wrote a Reddit user. “Wouldn’t you want to put that on TV, too?”
3. Severance takes place on TV to help further Adam Scott’s acting career
Think of it this way: Adam Scott appears on Severance. Severance appears on TV. Adam Scott becomes more famous and successful as an actor, thus giving him more opportunities to continue his career in the public eye. As one Reddit user put it: “The whole thing is an Apple TV show, and Adam Scott is the star. They pay him and everything. In return, he lets them put the show on TV.” Are you convinced? We are!
4. Severance takes place on TV so that we can enjoy it
One Reddit user made this mic-drop comment that we can’t stop thinking about: “Maybe the entire point of Severance being on TV is for us to have a good time. Think about it: they didn’t have to tell us about the severance procedure, or the baby Mark’s sister had, or all those hallways, or any of it. They put it all on TV for us to enjoy. That’s the missing link.” We’ve got to say, we’re pretty impressed with this simple but elegant theory. Why do you think Severance is on TV? Let us know in the comments below!