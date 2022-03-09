5 Amazing Hairstyle Ideas For Spring (NOT PICTURED)

If the long winter’s been weighing you down, you’re definitely gonna want to lighten things up for spring with a fresh new haircut! Below are some of the hottest styles to ask for at the hair salon right now (PHOTOS NOT INCLUDED).

1. Bob 2.0

While everyone knows the classic bob (NOT PICTURED), it can definitely seem a little matronly at times. However, the Bob 2.0 is a sleek, updated version that adds a bit more dimension to your mother’s bob with the help of some long layers and key texturized pieces (NO MODELS INTERESTED IN DEMONSTRATING HAIRCUT DESPITE COMPETITIVE PAY).

2. Modern shag

Bring the classic shag hairstyle from the 70s that was first popularized by Joan Jett, David Bowie, and Mick Jagger (IMAGES TOO EXPENSIVE TO LICENSE) into the 2020s with this relaxed, shapely cut that Taylor Swift has been rocking (IMAGE ALSO TOO EXPENSIVE TO LICENSE)!

3. Mid-length layers and bangs

Add more movement to your hair with lots of layers and fun bangs (GOOD HAIRDRESSERS SHOULD KNOW WITHOUT PHOTO) that are guaranteed to revive your look for spring (PICTURED ABOVE)!

4. Chic chignon

After a winter of wearing food-stained sweatpants, it’s time to bring some class back to your look with a chic low bun at the nape of your neck (CLOSEST PHOTOS ONLINE WERE ALL WRONG/UGLY). To really be sure your look is ultra-sophisticated, twist your hair around the bun in order to hide any proof of your ponytail holder (MODEL SAID HER HAIR HURT AND UNDID IT BEFORE BEING PHOTOGRAPHED).

5. Clips galore

The 90s are back, and they brought their clips and barrettes with them! (NO BUDGET FOR CLIPS SINCE CANNOT RETURN ONCE OPENED). A few clips carefully placed at just the right sections can easily take a look from shab to fab (SORRY). Patio weather is coming, and this is a perfect look for sippin’ margs in the sunshine.