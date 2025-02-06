5 Disney Characters It’s Safe To Assume Are Circumcised

The House of Mouse is famously secretive about the status of their characters’ foreskin situations. However, if we had to bet on it, here are five Disney characters we’d say are more likely circumcised than not.

1. Mr. Incredible from The Incredibles

Bob “Mr. Incredible” Parr is powerfully circumcised-coded. A white, middle-aged American male of the most orthodox variety, Mr. Incredible is as close to being the poster child for “average circumcised man in the United States” as you can get. Ask yourself which of the following statements would be more surprising to see in an official statement from Disney: A) “Mr. Incredible is circumcised,” or, B) “Mr Incredible is uncircumcised.” You would be more surprised by Statement B—if you were more surprised by Statement A, your perspective is of course valid, though it would be an extreme outlier, and not representative of US cultural norms. The Walt Disney Company may never confirm whether Mr. Incredible is cut or uncut, barring extreme deviations from their film oeuvre’s traditional themes and subject matter, but the odds are in favor of Mr. Incredible being a circumcised man.

2. Aladdin from Aladdin

If you know anything about Aladdin, you know that its setting is inspired by a part of the world where the circumcision rate among males is typically 90% or higher: the Middle East. While the story didn’t have a need to clarify whether the character of Aladdin still had foreskin, making him canonically circumcised would align with Disney’s approach to imbuing the fantastical story with real-world Arabic influences. Disney’s attention to detail is one of their greatest creative strengths, so having a presumably Muslim character be circumcised, explicitly so or not, just makes sense. Yup, we’re definitely assuming Aladdin is cut!

3. Anger from Inside Out

There’s a fan theory out there that suggests Disney cast Jewish comedian Lewis Black to voice Anger as a subtle nod to the fact that underneath Anger’s trousers is a circumcised penis. And yes, that is a theory we are subscribing to until Disney comes out and says otherwise.

4. Andy from Toy Story

This one’s mostly a gut feeling. We could point to a lot of the same cultural and socioeconomic reasons that earned Mr. Incredible a spot on our “Circumcised List,” but ultimately, Andy simply doesn’t behave like someone we’d guess is uncircumcised. Not that he’d behave any better or worse if he were uncircumcised, obviously—he’d just behave differently. It’s a subtle thing. Hard to describe. In the end, there’s a 50/50 chance Woody and Buzz’s main man has an intact foreskin, and we’re putting it all on red (circumcised).

5. The dentist from Finding Nemo

Okay, so we can’t go into too much detail for legal reasons, but we have a cousin who’s friend worked at Pixar when Finding Nemo was in production, and let’s just say that it is very, very safe to assume that Dr. Philip Sherman is circumcised. So…yeah, when we began making a list of Disney characters we suspect of no longer having foreskin, we immediately knew that the Australian dentist from Finding Nemo was going to make it on there. You didn’t hear it from us, though!