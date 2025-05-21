5 Episodes Of ‘Boy Meets World’ Where Mr. Feeny Is Hospitalized After Eating A Mushed-Up Crabapple Off His Car Tire And Everyone Kind Of Wonders If They’ve Been Taking Life Advice From The Wrong Guy

Any ‘Boy Meets World’ fan knows that the beloved teacher Mr. Feeny is the beating heart of this classic sitcom. Some of the show’s greatest moments involved Mr. Feeny teaching Cory Matthews and his friends essential life lessons with care and compassion. Unfortunately, every now and then Mr. Feeny would exhibit some pretty disturbing behavior that caused the other characters in the show to question his wisdom. Here are 5 episodes of ‘Boy Meets World’ where Mr. Feeny is hospitalized after eating a mushed-up crabapple off his car tire and everyone kind of wonders if they’ve been taking life advice from the wrong guy.

1. The Episode Where Mr. Feeny Explains That Adults Can Make Mistakes

In this Season 1 episode, Cory is left feeling dejected and confused after he watches his father make a mistake at his job managing a grocery store. Mr. Feeny sees Cory playing alone in the yard and looking sad, and he explains to Cory that adults are not perfect—they make mistakes just like kids do. “You’re never too old to make mistakes, Mr. Matthews,” Mr. Feeny tells Cory. “The mark of a true adult is having the wisdom to learn from your mistakes and to grow from them.” Then Mr. Feeny’s eyes wander to where his car is parked in his driveway, and he sees a mushed up crab apple on one of the tires. “Now, you’ll have to excuse me, Mr. Matthews,” Mr. Feeny says, “But it looks like my fabulous and expensive car has found a little snack for me.” Mr. Feeny then scrapes the mushed up crab apple off of his car tire and eats while Cory looks at him with an odd expression on his face. Mr. Feeny gags while he eats the crab apple, then collapses and needs to go to the hospital. At the end of the episode, Cory tells his brother Eric that he isn’t sure that Mr. Feeny is always right about everything.

2. The Episode Where Mr. Feeny Explains That It’s Important To Stand Up For Bullies

In this beloved episode from Season 3, Cory and Shawn confide to Mr. Feeny that they’ve been witnessing a group of bullies picking on a vulnerable student in their class, and they ask him what they should do. “You know, gentlemen,” says Mr. Feeny, “when we are confronted with injustice, we must risk everything to set it right, even if it seems hard. The next time you see bullying taking place, I would encourage you to stand up and say, ‘This is wrong!’” Then Mr. Feeny looks out the school window to where his car is parked in the faculty parking lot. “You know boys,” Mr. Feeny says, “I’m getting pretty hungry, so you’ll have to excuse me for a moment while I check the wheel of my car for Nature’s Sour Bounty.” Cory and Shawn then watch Mr. Feeny crawl out of the classroom window and jog across the parking lot to his car. Then they watch him eat a mushed up crabapple from his car tire before going to sleep on the hood of his car. Mr. Feeny sleeps on the hood of his car for 72 hours, and eventually one of the other teachers calls an ambulance to take him to the hospital so he can get his stomach pumped. The boys agree that they aren’t going to say anything to the bully because they don’t know if Mr. Feeny has good ideas about stuff all the time.

3. The Episode Where Mr. Feeny Tells Cory And Eric To Watch Out For Cops While He Eats Five Mushed Up Crabapples Off Of His Own Car Tires

In this controversial Season 4 finale, Mr. Feeny sees Cory and Eric throwing a football around in their yard and calls them over. “Gentlemen, I have a mission of supreme importance for you,” says Mr. Feeny. “I need you to watch out for law enforcement while I eat some free crabapples that my car has found for me.” Eric asks Mr. Feeny why the police would have a problem with Mr. Feeny eating crab apples off of his car tires and Mr. Feeny says, “Because I plowed through an honest family’s yard to get these wonderful crab apples, and the cops frown upon that, even though I’m a teacher.” Cory and Eric then spend the next three hours watching for police while Mr. Feeny eats mushed up crab apples off of his car tires. At the end of the episode, the police show up and Mr. Feeny tells them that Cory and Eric are the ones that plowed through the family’s yard in his car and ate the crab apples off the tires. Then the tire apples cause Mr. Feeny to start vomiting uncontrollably, and the police call for an ambulance to take him to the hospital. The police arrest Cory and Eric, and on the way to the police station they agree that it’s not always the best idea to listen to Mr. Feeny.

4. The Episode Where Mr. Feeny Tries To Give Cory And Topanga Mushed Up Crab Apples As A Wedding Gift And When They Refuse He Eats Them Himself

The final season of ‘Boy Meets World’ was filled with significant moments of growth and profound change for the characters. One of the most Earth-shattering moments of the whole show was when longtime lovebirds Cory and Topanga finally tied the knot. The wedding episode was made even more memorable when Mr. Feeny showed up to the wedding with his car tires absolutely covered in mushed up crab apples. “You know, love is a lot like crab apples: you can eat as much of it as you want without ever getting sick,” Mr. Feeny says while Cory and Topanga look at him with skeptical expressions on their faces. “I would like to present you with the greatest gift young lovers can possibly receive: wheel apples that I drove over myself.” When Cory and Topanga politely decline his gift, Mr. Feeny says, “Fine, more for me,” before eating one of the crab apples off his tires. After taking a single bite, Mr. Feeny grabs his stomach and falls to the ground in pain. As the paramedics load Mr. Feeny into an ambulance, Cory and Topanga vow to each other never to accept any of Mr. Feeny’s life advice at face value ever again.

5. The Episode Where Mr. Feeny Eats So Many Crab Apples That He Dies

The series finale of ‘Boy Meets World’ was the perfectly bittersweet sendoff for this unforgettable show. Cory, Eric, Topanga, and Shawn are ready to venture off on their own and make their way in the adult world. In the episode’s emotional final scene, the four kids encounter Mr. Feeny in the school parking lot eating crab apples off of the tires of his car. Cory begs Mr. Feeny to stop, since it’s clear that the crab apples always make him sick. Mr. Feeny turns to Cory and says, “If there’s one lesson I’ve tried to teach you all these years, it’s that I’ll never stop eating these free apples. They are sour and they come from the ground and my car found them for me and I’ll never stop eating them.” Mr. Feeny continues to eat dozens of mushed up crab apples off his car tires while the kids beg him to stop. Finally, Topanga calls an ambulance, but by the time it arrives, the crab apples have killed Mr. Feeny. Cory stares at Mr. Feeny lying dead on the asphalt with five crab apples stuffed into his mouth at once and whispers, “I guess this is why the show was called ‘Boy Meets World.’” The kids then drive away to meet their futures, vowing to forget everything Mr. Feeny ever taught them since he clearly had extremely poor judgment about a lot of stuff.