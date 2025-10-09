5 Guys Who Are Still So Mad About Skylar White In 2025

Few TV characters have pissed guys off like Skylar White did over Breaking Bad’s five season run—and today, 12 years after the series ended, some of those guys remain as incensed by her as ever. Meet five men who are still so unbelievably mad about Skylar White.

1. Henry Hayfield, 39, of Baltimore, MD

“If I knew Walter Wife was going to be in Breaking Bad, I never would’ve watched the show in the first place. I made it a few scenes into the pilot episode, when, lo and behold, there was Walter Wife, already getting in Walter’s way, and ruining everything. Right then and there, I turned off the TV and thought to myself, ‘Why can’t Walter Wife just leave the Albuquerque methman alone?! Great, now I’m going to be mad about Walter Wife until the day I die.’ I never watched another episode. Walter Wife should have to pay for my anger medications.”

2. Stephen Brennan, 54, of Toledo, OH

“I’d give anything to forget Skylar White existed. Anything. All Heisenberg wants to do is make his meth and hang out with Pinkman, and Skylar makes his life HELL for no reason at all, because she doesn’t get it. What makes me most mad is that Skylar never even tried Heisenberg’s amazing meth…and yet, she gives him a hard time for manufacturing it in mass quantities, for all of Albuquerque to enjoy? That’s unforgivable to me. I was so happy Heisenberg died in the finale, because it meant he’d never have to deal with Skylar again. I wish I could say the same about myself. Today, I work as a guard at a juvenile detention center, where I can take out my anger towards Skylar on delinquent teenagers. It helps me manage my rage towards her, but I don’t think I’ll ever stop being mad about Skylar White. Ever.”

3. Patrick Tolle, 42, of Kalispell, MT

“Our country has seen a sharp uptick in political violence ever since Skylar Wife smoked a cigarette while she was pregnant. That’s not a coincidence (also, FYI, Walter Heisenberg would never smoke while pregnant). In 2024, when I learned that someone had shot President Trump, my first thought was, ‘Well, how do you think people are going to react when Skylar Wife walks all over Walter Heisenberg and gets in the way of his meth bonanza, and no one does anything about it?’ Skylar Wife has ruined my ability to relate to other people, because of how mad she makes me. I haven’t attended a single social gathering since 2010. It feels wrong to celebrate holidays and attend fun events knowing that Skylar Wife thinks she’s better than Heisenberg, just because she doesn’t know how to make meth that everyone loves and needs, and he does. Skylar Wife represents everything wrong with America.”

4. Gregory Allen, 31, of Gloversville, NY

“In 2009, when I was still in high school, my friend told me about this AMC show called Breaking Bad that he was enjoying. I asked what the show was about. He said, “Well, it’s about an Albuquerque methman named Heisenberg—,” and I said, “Wait, wait, you mean Skylar White’s methman husband, Heisenberg?” and he said, “Yes,” and I said, “Skyler, who judges Heisenberg for making his meth, and chasing his dreams, while she has sex with Ted, and is a bitch, for no reason other than having to feed the crutches boy squatting in their house?” and he said, “Yes,” and I became so infuriated that I excused myself from our conversation to go do steroids and teach myself krav maga by watching tutorials on YouTube. And that’s what I’ve been doing ever since. To keep the anger in check.”

5. Gordan Robbins, 47, of Dallas, TX

“Whenever Skylar White crosses my mind, I have to punch my car or else I get an aneurysm. I worried this was the symptom of a deeper neurological issue, so I saw a doctor about it. He took one sniff of the stool sample he requested from me and said, “Just as I thought: Skylar White’s got you mad as a hornet.” I asked the doctor why Skylar White made me so mad, and if there was anything I could do to stop being mad about her. He said, “Compadre, Skylar White makes everyone mad. Heisenberg wants to make beautiful blue drugs with his son Pinkman, and Skylar’s jealous she isn’t the methman of Albuquerque herself. So she has sex with Ted to drive guys like you and me loco in real life. Who wouldn’t punch a car about that? She is Albuquerque’s resident Hitler, and Heisenberg should leave her for his son Pinkman, if you ask me. You’ll probably never stop being mad about Skylar White. But if you accept it, you can learn to live with it.”

Well, I haven’t learned to live with it, because I cannot accept that Skylar White is allowed to boss Heisenberg around and have sex with Ted and won’t even try his incredible meth. I’ve broken my wrists a dozen times punching my car, and I don’t even care. That’s my cross to bear, because I’m still mad about Skylar White, and I always will be.”