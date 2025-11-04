5 Steps To Take After Walking In On Your Son Video Chatting With Hillary Clinton

Walking in on your son video chatting with Hillary Clinton is uncomfortable for everyone involved. But with the right response, a parent can turn this awkward situation into a positive, teachable moment. Here’s how.

Let your son know it’s not inherently wrong to video chat with Hillary Clinton, and that he’s not in trouble

Start by defusing any tension or sense of embarrassment that your son might be feeling after you’ve walked into his room without knocking and found him FaceTiming with the 77-year-old former Secretary of State. Convey that you’re not talking to him about his rapport with Hillary Clinton because you’re mad or worried or think it’s strange, but because, as a parent, it’s your responsibility to know about any communications your kid has with former presidential candidates.

Gently inquire about how your son knows Hillary Clinton, how often they’ve been FaceTiming, and what they talk about

Try to understand the context of their acquaintance. Did your son and Hillary Clinton meet over the internet, or through friends at school? Have they ever hung out in person? Who initiated contact? Do they talk about school, geopolitics, or perhaps Twitch streamers they both enjoy watching? Does Hillary Clinton video chat with your son every night? Don’t make your son feel like he’s being interrogated. Just express curiosity about the nature of their friendship, and whether it’s a healthy one for your son to engage in.

Establish that school comes first, and that if his grades suffer because of how much he’s video chatting with Hillary Clinton, there will be consequences

Set boundaries. Express that your son could lose his phone privileges if it seems like he’s spending time vid-chatting with Hillary Clinton that he should be spending studying. Make it clear that you have no issue with him FaceTiming Hillary so long as he’s finished with all his schoolwork and extracurricular commitments, and likewise for Hillary—you don’t want your son being the reason she falls behind in any of her political, marital, or Clinton Foundation responsibilities, either.

Ask to say hello to Hillary Clinton on their next video chat

Your son may initially resist this for a number of reasons. But chatting with Hillary yourself—just briefly popping in on their FaceTime to say hello, let her know whether you voted for her in 2016, and get a read on her vibe—will go far for your peace of mind. If your son’s going to hang out with a former First Lady online for the foreseeable future, it’s perfectly reasonable to want to meet her and show that you have a good relationship with your son.

Contact Bill Clinton for his opinion on Hillary and your son’s communications

Reach out to the former President just to make sure he’s also aware that his wife is FaceTiming with your son on a regular basis, and to ask if he has any thoughts or concerns about it. A quick call to make sure you and Hillary Clinton’s husband are on the same page could alleviate any lingering concerns both you and he may have. He’ll likely appreciate it, and feel more comfortable reaching out to you in the event that your son’s becoming a negative influence on Hillary Clinton or vice versa.

So, if you barge in on your son video chatting with Hillary Clinton, don’t fret! With a little parental due diligence, your son and Hillary’s FaceTimes can be a beautiful, natural, and productive outlet for them both.