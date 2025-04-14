5 Things Millionaires Do To Jar-Jar Binks In Their Head That Regular People Don’t

What millionaires do to Jar-Jar Binks in the privacy of their thoughts says everything you need to know about why they’re rich and everyday people aren’t.

Millionaires increase Jar-Jar Binks’ rent in their imagination

Regular people see Jar-Jar Binks and think about Star Wars. Millionaires see Jar-Jar Binks and think about raising his rent by 75%. Different mindsets, different tax brackets.

Millionaires daydream about ignoring invoices from Jar-Jar Binks

Millionaires regularly daydream about not paying Jar-Jar Binks for services rendered. In fact, as you’re reading this, thousands of millionaires are imagining themselves listening to a voicemail from Jar-Jar where he says, “Meesa thinks yousa maybes didn’t see bills for work Jar-Jar do for yousa many months ago? Meesa send reminder after reminder! Pleasea pay at yousa earliest convenience,” and then deleting that voicemail. On the other hand, most people only think about Jar-Jar Binks once or twice a year—and that’s why most people aren’t millionaires.

Millionaires imagine hypothetical business connections of Jar-Jar Binks’ that they could take advantage of while preventing Jar-Jar from networking with anyone in their circle

Millionaires aren’t watching Netflix or scrolling social media in their free time. Their minds are busy inventing Jar-Jar Binks’ rolodex and scheming how to make his connections theirs. They’re envisioning scenarios in which they make Jar-Jar think they’ll connect him with movers and shakers in their network after he puts them in touch with his contacts, and then ice him out as soon as he does. If you’re still living paycheck to paycheck, odds are it’s never even occurred to you to think about treating Jar-Jar Binks like this.

Millionaires have fantasies about repossessing Jar-Jar Binks’ car

When regular people have thoughts about Jar-Jar Binks, they’re not doing anything to him in those thoughts. Millionaires are different. A millionaire is always doing something to Jar-Jar when they have thoughts about him.

Millionaires contemplate scenarios where they get Jar-Jar Binks kicked out of a country club by alerting the staff that Jar-Jar’s outfit is a dress code violation

Visions of Jar-Jar Binks being asked to leave a country club because he’s dressed so poorly flow through a millionaire’s brain like money flows into their bank account. It’s just a millionaire thing, is all. The 99% simply wouldn’t understand.