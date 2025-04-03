5 Vague Questions We’ve Been Meaning To Ask Aaron Paul

We haven’t gotten around to asking Breaking Bad’s Aaron Paul these five ambiguous questions yet, but definitely hope to at some point!

Are there people in your life who don’t know about Aaron Paul?

If there are people close to Aaron Paul who don’t know about him, we imagine Aaron Paul has a lot to say about it! Yup, whenever we end up getting Aaron in the hot seat, this is the first unclear question we’re throwing his way.

Do you intend to get faster at acting?

We’re so curious about what Aaron may or may not be doing to increase his scenes-per-minute speed, and also whether Aaron can make sense of whatever it is we’re getting at here.

Is it fair to say Bryan Cranston is more Cranston than Bryan?

Aaron, if you’re reading this, there are no wrong answers! Your response will only help us understand what this question means!

What do you think of technology (microchips, etc.)?

Not sure when we’ll have the opportunity to ask Aaron Paul for his thoughts on technology as a whole, and it isn’t a huge priority for us right now, to be honest. Just a really broad talking point we have in our back pocket for when we eventually find ourselves in a low-stakes conversation with Aaron Paul.

Do you let your wife text about Jesse Pinkman?

Who’s allowed to text about Pinkman in the Paul house?! Aaron is the only person who might be able to answer a question as vague and confusing as this, and we’ll absolutely let you know when we finally make time to ask him!