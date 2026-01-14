5 Ways That Getting The eBay Logo Tattooed On My Face Changed How People Assume I Feel About eBay

While tattoos in general have gained a lot of mainstream acceptance, facial tattoos of the eBay logo are still a major statement that can really change the way people perceive you. The decision to commit to a tattoo of the eBay logo on your face is a big one, so it’s important to weigh all the pros and cons before making that appointment with your artist. Here are five ways getting the eBay logo tattooed on my face changed how people assume I feel about eBay.

1. People assume eBay is my preferred online auction service

I had a lot of tattoos prior to having the eBay logo tattooed on my face, but none of them caused people to assume that eBay is my preferred online auction service nearly as much as the full color eBay logo tattoo that covers my entire forehead. Now that I have my eBay tattoo, I get comments all the time like, “Boy, bet you’re not a fan of AuctionZip!” which, of course, is an unfair assumption which couldn’t be further from the truth. Just know that if you do end up getting the eBay logo tattooed on your face, you’re going to have to get used to saying, “No, actually I use all sorts of online auction services and fixed price online marketplaces, not just eBay.”

2. People assume I have the eBay app installed on my phone

This is a weird one, but I get it a lot. Without even asking, strangers will say things like, “Isn’t the eBay mobile app so much more convenient than using their website when it comes to bidding and selling on eBay?” and I have to respond, “Actually, I’ve never used their app. Don’t even have it downloaded.” It’s not that people are necessarily being rude when they assume I would be an eBay mobile app user simply because I have an eBay logo tattooed on my face, but it can certainly feel uncomfortable to have people who know nothing about you making assumptions about how you bid on eBay.

3. People assume I have a high feedback score on eBay

Hey, I get it. People see a huge, extremely well done eBay tattoo on someone’s face and they assume they must be a Power Seller or some kind of eBay hotshot. But in my case it’s simply not true. My eBay feedback score is only 14, and I’ve got a handful of neutral and negative reviews. It feels like I’m always having to disappoint people when I explain, “Actually, no, my eBay feedback score is pretty pathetic, and I even created a new account because no one was bidding on my auctions due to the poor reviews on my old seller profile.”

4. People assume that if I had a band, at least one of our songs would be about eBay

This one is doubly weird, because it requires creating a hypothetical situation just to make an unfair assumption about the fact that I have a bold, vibrant eBay tattoo on my face. I’ll be standing in line at the bank with my family and some stranger will say, “Bet if you had a band, you guys would be crooning about eBay.” First of all, stranger, I’m trying to enjoy my time in line at the bank with my wife and kids, and second of all, no, my band would have more important things to sing about than a silly auction website. Get bent.

5. Women assume that I’d never date them because they can’t stand eBay

I’m happily married, but when I was still dating, women would see my gigantic eBay facial tattoo and immediately assume that I’d have no interest in dating them because they absolutely despised eBay. The ultimate irony here is that the woman I ended up marrying is probably the biggest eBay hater I’ve ever met, and it literally has made no difference in our relationship at all. Sure, she’d rather have my facial tattoo be of a website she actually enjoys using, but my wife is smart enough to understand that tattoos are often chosen for purely aesthetic reasons and don’t always have some deep significant meaning behind them. People, please: Stop making assumptions about someone’s feelings towards eBay just because their whole face is covered in its logo.