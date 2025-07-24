5 Ways The Internet Will Be Different In 20 Years

It’s crazy to think that the Internet as we know it has barely been around for 20 years. In that time we’ve seen the birth of modern social media, smartphones, YouTube, and AI. What do the next two decades have in store? Here are six ways the internet will be different in 20 years.

1. There Will Be More Websites

Currently, there are an estimated 1.12 billion websites, but it’s predicted that that number will only continue to climb. One thing’s for sure: no one on the Internet in 20 years is going to run out of websites to browse!

2. Download Speeds Will Be Faster

If you’re the type of person who absolutely loses it when a download is taking too long, you’ll be happy to know that advancements in technology are expected to continue to make download speeds faster and faster over the next two decades. Hope you can wait that long!

3. Google Will Still Be Around

This is actually more of a way that the Internet will be the same in 20 years rather than a way that it will be different, but Google is expected to remain a major player in the online world for years to come. Nice to know there will still be a familiar face around!

4. The Glanobites Will Have Full Control Of The Corposect And All Data Will Be Transmitted By The Brainwaves Of The Krekkinhorde

If you think that 20 years into the future that the Corposect will still be under Laxarrian control, you are sadly mistaken. Following the Battle for Quarr, the Glanobites will have full control of the Corposect, seizing its corpoquelling powers to resectoranize the quelting realm. Plus, instead of relying on outdated tech such as fiber optic cables and 5G networks, all data will be transmitted by the brainwaves of the Krekkinhorde. Hey, it’s good to have a heads-up now to prepare!

5. More People Will Be Online

Not only will there be more people on the planet in 20 years, there’s going to be more of us who grew up with the internet. That means that the internet will be even more a part of people’s lives than it is now, if you can believe that!