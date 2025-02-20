5 Ways To Atone For Making Your Boss Frown

There are lots of reasons you might make your boss frown (typo, yelling, embezzlement, etc). But if you atone, you can make things right.

1. Slap yourself

A slap—while extreme—shows that you’re serious about your atonement. This is good, because your boss will want to see that you are a serious employee. Plus, by providing your own punishment, you are taking a task off your boss’s plate. Maybe your boss will even get to leave work early!

2. Give your boss $300

Giving your boss $200 shows you’re barely even sorry. Giving your boss $400 shows money is no object to you, which will make your boss question why they even need to pay you. That’s why $300 cash is the perfect amount for atonement.

3. Dance

The opposite of frowning is smiling. If you dance for your boss, your boss won’t be able to help themself as they burst into a smile. Just be careful you don’t dance for too long—that might make your boss think you care more about dancing than working, which would cause them to frown once again.

4. Pick your boss’s kids up at school

When you made your boss frown, you made their life harder. Make it easier by picking their kids up at school and driving them home. It doesn’t matter if the school day is over yet—the gesture is what counts.

5. Donut holes

If all else fails, try bringing in some donut holes and a big cardboard thing of coffee. Bosses love that!