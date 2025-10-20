6 Ways ‘ClickHole’ Is Better Than ‘Cancer Today’ Magazine

On the surface, ClickHole.com and Cancer Today magazine may seem similar, perhaps even interchangeable, when it comes to quality and content. But once you dissect the two of them and compare them side by side, ClickHole stands out as the clear winner. Let’s explore.

1. ClickHole covers a variety of subjects, while Cancer Today just keeps talking about the same stuff over and over.

If you were to limit yourself to visiting one website a day, ClickHole would very clearly be a better choice than Cancer Today. A quick scan of the front page of Cancer Today’s website sees headlines such as “Reducing Ovarian Cancer Risk,” “CAR T-cell Therapy Shows Response in Rare Brain Cancer,” and “Improving Communication For Deaf Cancer Patients.” Noticing a pattern? ClickHole, on the other hand, offers up a smorgasbord of the latest in heartwarming stories, political news, celebrity blogs, and even viral videos. While Cancer Today may very well be a good place to find out about cancer, ClickHole is a one-stop shop for all things newsworthy and viral, PLUS a little stuff about cancer now and then.

2. Cancer Today’s merch store leaves a lot to be desired.

While Cancer Today clearly puts a lot of work into their editorial efforts, it’s obvious that their merch is merely an afterthought. In fact, it’s unclear if they even offer any merch at all. ClickHole, on the other hand, offers dozens of different t-shirt designs and even baby onesies so their fans can show their support for the site in style. Would it kill Cancer Today to offer up a beanie cap or beer coozie with their logo on it? For a website run by so many doctors and academics, it sure seems like they aren’t really taking their business all that seriously—at least based on their merch game.

3. Cancer Today can be a bit depressing.

While ClickHole does cover news stories that are on the darker side, they’re always balanced out by uplifting headlines and fun pop culture updates. The writers at Cancer Today, on the other hand, seem to be completely obsessed with cancer and death. Sure, they’ll occasionally run a story about someone who survived cancer, but how about writing about someone who never had cancer in the first place? All we’re saying is, their usual fare is not the type of stuff you’d want to read about in bed with your morning coffee…

4. Many former ClickHole staffers and contributors have gone on to successful TV writing careers, while most of the people who write for Cancer Today just continue to work in the cancer field.

If you’ve always dreamed of a career in show biz, it’s pretty clear that ClickHole is a much better springboard to making it to Hollywood than Cancer Today. While it appears that a lot of Cancer Today’s contributors have gone on to, say, work in the Yale Cancer Research Lab or whatever, none of them has been a part of any TV shows that anyone has ever heard of. What does that say about the quality of their writing?

5. Posts from Cancer Today very rarely go viral.

Sorry, Cancer Today, but it doesn’t seem like articles such as “Cut Back On Butter” and “Treating HER2-ultralow Breast Cancer” are going to hit 10k likes or 2k shares any time soon. Meanwhile, ClickHole’s easily digestible, shareable content frequently pulls in those numbers and even exceeds them. Popularity may not be the only thing, but if no one is seeing your articles besides a handful of nerdy doctors and desperate cancer patients, why even bother?

6. Cancer Today’s website has an entire tab for “Bladder Cancer”

Okay, enough with all of the cancer stuff! This is getting a little gross. ClickHole’s website’s tabs are all normal things like “News” and “Lifestyle,” not weird stuff like “Bladder Cancer” and “Cancer Talk.” Would it kill these guys to create at least one section that said something like “Pop Culture” or “Fashion” or “Horoscopes?” Yikes. Clearly ClickHole wins this round once again.