6 Ways The Statue Of Liberty Could Be Hotter

Next to the American flag, the Statue of Liberty is the most iconic symbol of our nation, but there are definitely ways she could be a bit hotter. Not saying that she’s not already hot, of course! But there are a few things that could definitely take things to the next level, hotness-wise.

1. She could be less green.

Green is a pretty color on a skirt or a blouse or whatever, but as a skin color, it’s not exactly the hottest. Skin comes in a bunch of really hot shades, from nearly black to pale white, and any of those could definitely turn this gorgeous eight into a smoking hot 10. Thousands of people look at the Statue of Liberty every day (some even paying a quarter to look at her through one of those binocular things), so a little more hotness wouldn’t hurt anybody. And hey, if it doesn’t look right, she can always go back to green.

2. That spiky thing on her head could be a messy bun instead.

The spiky thing is definitely cool, but it’s not exactly “hot.” Maybe stuff like that was considered hot back in the 12th century or wherever the Statue of Liberty was discovered, but these days, a quick and easy messy bun could be just what Dr. Hotter ordered. Get up there with a really big hair tie and let’s kick things up a notch!

3. Her face could look a little more fun/sexual.

Sure, telling women to smile is creepy AF, but the Statue of Liberty is a statue, so she can’t really take offense if we make the minor suggestion that her face be a little less “tired and poor” and a little more “breathing free.” Even a playful curl of her lips or a flirty wink could be hot as hell. She definitely doesn’t need to be doing a kissy face or sticking out her tongue or anything that blatant. Just a subtly sexy tweak.

4. She could be carrying less stuff.

There’s just something sort of heavy/stressful about how the Statue of Liberty is holding all of that crap. You could still have her torch and that book or whatever down on the ground next to her if there is some important historical symbolism there, but right now she just looks so busy and uncomfortable. Freeing her up from all of that clutter could definitely contribute to some additional babe-itude.

5. Her one arm could be brought down or her other arm could be brought up so they’re the same.

Symmetry and balance are super important components of hotness, and the fact that Lady Liberty has one arm pointing straight up in the GD air and the other hanging down low just makes her look like she’s about to tip TF over. We propose a couple of options here: one, bring the arm that’s up in the air down, or two, bring the arm that’s down up in the air. It’s a simple fix that will definitely help things look a lil’ sexier.

6. She could have a bunch of lipstick painted on her mouth.

For, like, $10 worth of red paint you could have someone climb up the Statue of Liberty’s big-ass head and slather some life onto those lips. The way it stands now, the entire gigantic lady is one color, so a bit of pop around her mouth could really make those tourists thirsty. It’s not necessarily something we’re saying HAS to be done, but more just something we’re thinking could offer pretty decent bang-for-the-buck in terms of making the Statue of Liberty noticeably hotter.