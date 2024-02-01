A Brief Land Acknowledgement Before We Present This List Of 5 Filling Breakfast Ideas

ClickHole acknowledges that the webpage on which this list is written is an ancestral Native website. ClickHole also recognizes the significance of this URL for Native people, as it was a favorited link for many Native people past and present. For many years, Native people used this webpage to steward a vibrant and supportive forum for discussing episodes of Desperate Housewives until their domain name was unfairly taken away. We believe that historical awareness of Indigenous erasure is of the utmost importance, and we honor with gratitude the Native web developers who initially coded this page.

Looking for a way to beat those hunger pangs as soon as you get to work? Throw out that measly power bar and try these filling breakfast ideas instead!

1. Overnight oats

Kick start your morning by making your breakfast the night ahead! Add in coconut shavings, chia seeds, or nuts to give it your own personal spin!

2. Bagel with peanut butter

Healthy fats + delicious carbs = where do we sign up?!

3. Scrambled eggs

Eggs are a complete source of protein guaranteed to complete your morning—and give you energy all day long!

4. Yogurt with banana and granola

Hey, it might not be as good as that Gogurt you ate as a kid, but it’s pretty dang close!

5. Protein smoothie

Your HIIT workout will hit harder after a filling protein smoothie! Add antioxidant-rich berries for an extra-nutritious boost.

Again, we thank the Native people, and we encourage them to like and share this post.