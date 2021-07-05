A Piece Of History: The Species Of Invasive Snake That Outcompeted JFK For Vital Resources Like Physical Space And Nutrients Is Coming To The Smithsonian

Wow, this is going to be a must-see for anyone with an interest in American history!

Starting this November, visitors to the Smithsonian will be able to take a close-up look at the Brown Tree Snake, a non-native species of arboreal snake that tragically cut the 35th president’s term in office short by edging him out of the heavily wooded areas that made up his natural habitat. In the entrance to the exhibit, placards bearing detailed research from leading JFK scholars and herpetologists will give museum-goers the context they need to appreciate just how thoroughly the snake’s accidental introduction from the South Pacific disrupted the ecological niche JFK had occupied, with photos of a happy and healthy JFK scampering across the forest floor grimly foreshadowing the events to come.

Once visitors are fully grounded in the backdrop of the early 1960s, the exhibit will pull no punches explaining how the booming snake population quickly deprived JFK of the rock crevices and hollowed-out logs he had previously relied on for shelter from predators and the elements. A documentary feature playing in one corner of the exhibit will use a mixture of archival footage and modern CGI visualizations to demonstrate the way in which the Brown Tree Snake’s highly efficient predation on bird eggs and small amphibians left JFK severely malnourished from the loss of his primary food sources, and will feature gut-wrenching eyewitness testimony from people who observed the snake’s calamitous ascent to ecological dominance firsthand.