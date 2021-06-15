A Secret Delight: We Made It Look Like You’re Spying On These Tractors Through Peepholes So The Experience Seems Vaguely Naughty

On its own, staring at tractors isn’t all that exciting. But looking at them through peepholes? Now THAT’S a treat.

1. Check this out. Kinda fun, right? The peephole makes it feel a little naughty, like you’re doing something you’re not supposed to be doing and could get caught at any moment. Definitely cranks up the adrenaline a notch.

2. Deep down, everyone’s at least a little voyeuristic, and here’s a harmless way to entertain that impulse without going full-on pervert. Go ahead, ogle this John Deere. See what it does when it’s all alone, unaware that anyone’s watching. Titillating, isn’t it? You can admit it.

3. Imagine, if you will, that you’ve entered a mysterious mansion on a dare. You hear a strange creaking sound from behind a closed door, and you nervously look through a keyhole and see THIS. Probably not all that exciting on its own, but when you look at it in secret, suddenly this tractor becomes much more riveting. It just feels so wrong…but also so, so right.

4. Here you go, take a peek. Experience the singular thrill of witnessing something that’s meant to be private. Indulge in the forbidden. Take a screenshot, even. The tractor will never know.

5. Looking through a peephole is something you definitely don’t want to get caught doing, so after you take a look at this last tractor here, you should probably close this tab and clear your browsing history just to be safe. If anyone asks what you were looking at, just say you were checking sports scores. What happened here today is just between us, okay? We’ve got a good thing going here, and if you ever want to have the pleasure of covertly gazing at tractors again, then you better not fuck this up.