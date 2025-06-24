An Incredible Honor: Gettysburg Battlefield Has Just Been Officially Named A UNESCO World ‘W.T.F?? Moment’ Site

While the field where the Battle of Gettysburg took place has long been a hallowed site for Americans across the country, it just received some international recognition that’s seriously overdue and incredibly well-deserved: Gettysburg Battlefield has just been officially named a UNESCO World ‘W.T.F. Moment’ site.

Absolutely awesome! What an incredible way to honor one of the weirdest moments in American history.

To mark the battlefield’s new status as a W.T.F.?? Moment site, UNESCO has placed a bronze plaque featuring the words “Well, that happened” in the center of the battlefield. The site joins an esteemed roster of other UNESCO W.T.F. sites such as the Chernobyl power plant in Ukraine, Tiananmen Square in China, and the banquet hall in Tokyo where President George H.W. Bush barfed on Japanese Prime Minister Kiichi Miyazawa.

“The Battle of Gettysburg remains one of the most random and honestly wild moments in U.S. history,” wrote UNESCO in a statement on the U.N.’s website that paid tribute to the 51,000 doofuses on both sides of the American Civil War who absolutely ate shit during those three cringeworthy days in July 1863. “One would need a heart of stone to look upon this sacred battlefield and not think, ‘Lol. Lmao, even.’ For this reason, we are honored to preserve this battlefield as one of human civilization’s great W.T.F. sites.”

Once again UNESCO has proven their tireless dedication to preserving the most buckwild and frankly uncalled for moments across all the cultures and nations of our world. Anyone who has ever been to the Gettysburg battlefield in person knows the powerful feeling of secondhand embarrassment that one feels when contemplating the countless facepalm moments that transpired on its consecrated ground. This is such an awesome way to honor the courageous randos who fought at Gettysburg and the totally bonkers legacy they’ve left behind!