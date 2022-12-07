And Some Say There Is No God: The First Three Letters Of This License Plate Are ‘S’ ‘K’ ‘Y’ And It Isn’t Even A Vanity Plate

Get ready to restore your faith in a higher power, because the following story is too incredible to be explained as a coincidence: The first three letters of this license plate are “S” “K” “Y” and it isn’t even a vanity plate.

And to think some say there is no God!

Miraculously, the first three characters of this license plate on a minivan in Richmond, VA spell the word “SKY,” and because the word is followed by a series of random numbers, it’s clear that the driver did not pick the plate him or herself. Instead, it appears he or she received it as a gift the Lord above. Some may try to claim that this beautiful vehicle identification number came about as the result of mere chance at the DMV — but in a world where so many licenses plates don’t spell anything at all, but rather list random letters, like “TLG” or “NWR,” it’s obvious that something more purposeful was at play. In fact, the existence of this license plate at all can only be explained as clear evidence of divine intervention!

A vanity plate we would understand. But this driver did not pay extra for SKY to appear on the back of his or her car—it was freely given, a miracle from on high.

Wow. It’s safe to say that if a cop ever pulls this car over, it will most likely be to shake the driver’s hand and congratulate them on what a beautiful gift the universe has given them. Hopefully the van’s owner realizes just how blessed they are for receiving a license plate this amazing!