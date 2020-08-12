Career Crisis: Nick Jonas Is Tweeting About Whether Or Not It’s Weird That His Job Is Singing About Sexy Ladies With His Brothers

If you’re a Jonas Brothers fan, you’ll want to keep reading, because the youngest member of the group is having a public meltdown that might affect the future of his career: Nick Jonas is tweeting about whether or not it’s weird that his job is singing about sexy ladies with his brothers.

Wow. Nick is definitely working through something here.

The Camp Rock star took to Twitter earlier today to pose some questions about his line of work:

Damn. Here’s hoping Nick Jonas finds the answers he’s looking for sometime soon, because it seems like this issue is definitely getting to him. Good luck, Nick!