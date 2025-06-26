Creating Community: Microsoft Just Unveiled A Tandem Laptop That 8 People Can Use Simultaneously

In a time when computer technology is pushing us apart more than ever, it’s beautiful to see corporations prioritizing community-minded innovations like this: Microsoft just unveiled a tandem laptop that eight people can use simultaneously.

Wow. If this doesn’t restore your faith in tech’s ability to bring people together, nothing will!

At a press conference this morning, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced the OctaTop—the world’s first-ever tandem laptop featuring eight adjoined screens that can be operated by as many users at once. Set to hit shelves next month, the OctaTop is intended to foster camaraderie among its users, who will have to stand side by side and share one keyboard designed to accommodate up to eight concurrently typing hands.

“The OctaTop’s user experience presents a total departure from the isolating effects of single-user laptops,” explained Nadella. “Rather than forcing you to navigate a computer interface all alone, the OctaTop ensures you’ll have seven live acquaintances at your side as you surf the web, or work on a spreadsheet, or chat with those same seven people on Discord.” The CEO even suggested that the OctaTop is only the beginning of Microsoft’s tandem computer strategy, hinting that the company already has plans to develop a laptop big enough for several hundred simultaneous users. “Imagine your entire neighborhood using one laptop at the same time,” he said. “That’s Microsoft’s vision for the future.”

Yes! This is what community is all about!

Hats off to Microsoft. Tandem laptops could disrupt the entire computer technology industry as we know it, and for the better. BRB y’all—we’re gonna go call seven of our favorite cousins to pre-order an OctaTop we can all use together!