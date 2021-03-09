Devastating: This Biographer Spent 40 Years Studying General Patton When All It Takes To Write A Book Is To Just Make Shit Up About Elves

If you’re a fan of literature, brace yourself, because you’re about to be shaking your head at this story of one author’s seriously boneheaded creative mistake: this biographer spent 40 years studying General Patton when all it takes to write a book is to make up a bunch of shit about elves.

So unnecessary! Way to overcomplicate the entire writing process.

Earlier this month, author and U.S. history professor Herman Jennings completed a gratuitous 2,563-page book titled Born To Battle: The Decisive Leadership Of General George S. Patton that is the result of 40 years of tireless research and meticulous attention to detail, totally oblivious to the fact that he could’ve just concocted a make believe story about elves in an enchanted forest and called it a day. You would think that at some point in the past few decades, a member of Jennings’ family, or an editor, or maybe a librarian would’ve given the poor guy a heads up that if he wanted to write a book so badly, all he had to do was string together some elf bullshit — stuff about how elves are a thousand years old but look like they’re twelve, or about how they can fly around if they have magic elf dust or whatever. But unfortunately, no one tipped Jennings off, and he labored for month after grueling month, poring over dense military documents rather than simply jotting down some random elf adventures that children and adults alike would delight in reading.