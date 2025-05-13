Disgusting: This Man Has Lost All Hope For Humanity And Is Rooting For The Complete Collapse Of Society And Destruction Of Mankind For Right-Wing Reasons, Not Left-Wing Reasons

Well, here’s something that’s really going to make you sick: This man has lost all hope for humanity and is rooting for the complete collapse of society and destruction of mankind for right-wing reasons, not left-wing reasons.

Disgusting. Being a nihilistic misanthrope praying for the end of civilization is never okay (unless it’s rooted in left-wing beliefs).

There are plenty of understandable and downright acceptable reasons to lose all hope and begin rooting for widespread chaos, societal collapse, and the complete extinction of all of humanity: Capitalism’s continued destruction of the planet, unchecked income inequality, and rising authoritarianism, to name a few. But disturbingly, 38-year-old diesel mechanic Patrick Wellington’s desire to watch all of society burn to ash is rooted in all of the wrong reasons. For Patrick, it’s all about his frustration with how “woke” everything is these days, his belief that “being a white man is basically a crime now,” and what he believes to be “socialist bullshit” robbing him of his “freedoms.”

That’s right, when this horrible man says things like, “Honestly, I wouldn’t give a shit if 70% of the people in this country were dead tomorrow,” “I wish COVID had been way worse,” or, “I’d love to see a nuke get dropped on Washington, DC,” he’s not saying those things because he’s angry at everyone who voted for Trump or because he’s a climate activist (in which case, it would be totally fine). No, he’s saying them for completely unacceptable right-wing reasons, like the fact that he thinks most people are “sheep” who are infected with the “woke virus” and that he believes “we’re all going to be slaves to the globalists in 20 years.”

Truly sickening.

If you’re so frustrated by the state of the world that you’re daydreaming about massive natural disasters or a nuclear holocaust wiping out society, you’d better be damned sure that it’s because you’re militantly left-wing. Guys like Patrick are just gross. While we can totally see eye-to-eye with his hopelessness and desire to see this planet knocked into the sun by an asteroid, his reasons for feeling that way are truly abhorrent. Hopefully, some day he’ll learn that you can still give up on humanity completely and want to see the streets flowing with blood for reasons that are actually okay.