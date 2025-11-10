Does Anyone Know How To Remove A Children’s Choir From A Glue Trap?

Guys, I made a mistake, and I feel really, really guilty about it. I thought it’d be fine to use an adhesive trap instead of a lethal trap, but this morning, when I checked on the one I’d set out in my basement, I realized I couldn’t have been more wrong…so, long story short, does anyone know how to remove a children’s choir from a glue trap?

Any advice here would be very much appreciated. Seeing the panic and fear on these singing children’s faces is breaking my heart.

I swear, I never meant for any of this to happen—I just wanted to get rid of the children’s choir that got into my basement so I wouldn’t have to hear them singing at night or clean up their droppings anymore. I used a glue trap, hoping to catch them and then release them outdoors. But when I brought the glue trap out in my yard, the adhesive was so sticky that I couldn’t pull the children’s choir off it. All their limbs and hair and sheet music were stuck together, and though I tried to be gentle as I attempted to pry them from the trap, my efforts only made things worse. Their singing just grew faster and higher-pitched with every tug. Right now, they’re all singing “Amazing Grace,” and I’m so upset I’m literally about to cry. Please, please, please let me know if you have any clue how I can free them from this glue trap.

Before you suggest using olive or vegetable oil to help free the children’s choir, I already tried those. Neither worked. Now their nice little outfits are soaked in cooking oils as they continue to sing and try to writhe free. The most devastating part is that for the past 20 minutes, they’ve been singing “Hallelujah” on loop, as if they’ve realized the gravity of their situation and accepted that, well…UGH, I feel so, so bad.

The brand of glue trap is Catchmaster, if that makes any difference? These poor, poor crooning children. I’ll never forgive myself!!!

My husband says the most humane thing to do at this point is to end the child choir’s suffering. He promised a small tap on the head with a hammer would be quick and painless, and even offered to do it himself, but I don’t know…I don’t want to give up until I’ve exhausted every possible option. While I’d rather place the glue trap in the woods and pray the children eventually wiggle loose from the adhesive, I understand they’d be extra vulnerable to hawks and foxes, so I’m turning over every stone for a solution. If you have any experience freeing children’s choirs from glue traps, please leave a comment with your advice! I will try anything!