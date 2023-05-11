East Meets West: This Kid Is Wearing Blue Jeans To His Karate Class

In our increasingly globalized world, it’s fascinating to see what’s possible when two vastly different cultures cross-pollinate. Look no further than this absolutely beautiful synthesis of Eastern and Western ideas: This kid is wearing blue jeans to his karate class.

Simply incredible. What a perfect hybrid of the East’s ageless tradition and the West’s rugged individualism!

When this sandy-haired 9 year-old boy from Allentown, PA arrived at his local Tiger Schulmann’s for karate class, wearing a white gi over the same grass-stained Old Navy jeans he’d worn all day at school, he demonstrated the amazing potential of Eastern and Western values joining together. Without a doubt, his decision to practice martial arts in this impractical yet aesthetically radical outfit is proof of how American and Chinese cultures can not just complement each other, but also become greater than the sum of their individual parts by uniting as one. The sight of this blue-jeaned white boy bowing to his sensei is a sign of hope for harmony between all cultures!

Kudos to this boy, who is almost surely chafing himself raw practicing sidekicks in his baggy blue jeans! We should all hope to live in a world where such a fusion of cultures isn’t an exception, but the norm!