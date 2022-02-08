Fascinating: A Tweet That Says ‘my antidepressants are working <3’ From An Anime Cosplay Girl Squishing Her Tits Together Showed Up In Your Feed Because A 45-Year-Old Guy You Used To Work With Liked It

The following story is proof positive that social media is a wonderful tool that gives us incredible glimpses into the inner lives of the people we’re acquainted with: A tweet that says “my antidepressants are working <3” from an anime cosplay girl squishing her tits together showed up in your feed because a 45-year-old guy you used to work with liked it.

Simply fascinating!

Although you haven’t spoken to your former coworker since you got a different job four years ago, Twitter’s home feed has brought him back into your life to show you a tweet that he liked from an anime cosplay account with a handle called “sophieXXXsin,” which features a close-up selfie that’s mostly showing off the account owner’s cleavage. However, if you click on the photo to make it larger, you’ll see that at the top of the frame, she’s holding an orange pill bottle up to her lips and giving it a kiss—a pill bottle which, upon closer inspection, is a prescription for Prozac.

How interesting! If your old coworker hadn’t liked this tweet, you wouldn’t know that this woman existed, let alone that her antidepressants were lifting her spirits!

By looking at the cosplay girl’s Twitter, you can see that your former coworker is the only person you know who follows her, although she’s made quite the name for herself with over 400 thousand followers. While it’s unclear whether she’s earned her fame through being a sex worker or a professional gamer as there are links to both an Only Fans page and a Twitch stream in her bio, it’s clear she’s a major part of a whole world you’d otherwise have no idea was out there–what a thrill!

Not to mention, your former coworker is hardly ever active on Twitter, so the odds you’d encounter an interaction this intriguing were very low. A visit to his profile shows that his most recent tweet was five months ago when he replied to the anime girl saying, “Oh no..whats [sic] wrong?” in response to a tweet she’d posted days earlier saying, “Feeling like the world’s against me today.” But before that, the most recent one was a photo with his wife and two children at an orchard captioned “Apple picking always a good time,” so you have nothing but the magic of the algorithm to thank for this rare peek at his life!

Hats off to Twitter for delivering you this absolutely captivating information. What good would the internet be if not for letting us see updates as exciting as this? It’s this kind of thing that will always keep us coming back for more, day in and day out, until we die!