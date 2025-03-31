Fascinating: The ‘Little Boy’ Who Elon Musk Keeps Bringing To Meetings At The White House Is Actually His Grandfather, Not His Son

No matter where you fall on the political spectrum, you simply have to admit that this is absolutely fascinating: The “little boy” Elon Musk keeps bringing to meetings at the White House is actually his grandfather, not his son!

Who’d have guessed that toddler-looking man hanging out with Elon was over 100 years old?! Never a dull day under the Trump administration, huh?

After a number of media outlets incorrectly presumed Elon Musk’s small, boyish companion, “Lil X,” was one of his 14 children, Musk’s representatives released a statement clarifying that the person joining him in meetings with President Trump is in fact his paternal grandfather. “In spite of his youthful appearance, Lil X is an accomplished entrepreneur with 80 years of life experience as a businessman, soldier, husband, father, and grandparent,” wrote a Musk spokesperson. “He has founded mining companies in South Africa and fought in both world wars. With this background, Lil X attends his grandson Elon in the Oval Office in a consulting capacity to advise the President on policy matters. Only journalists with extreme bias against Elon would think he’d publicly trot out a child on the world stage as some sort of personal PR prop.”

We’ll be damned, that little elderly man looks excellent for his age! He must be on the Mediterranean diet!

Well, it’s not every day you find out someone’s son is actually their grandfather. The way Elon affectionately pats his grandpa’s head and carries him around in his arms isn’t how grandsons typically act with their grandparents, but we’re going to assume that’s a South African thing! What an extremely interesting revelation about Elon Musk and his grandpa!