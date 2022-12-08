Finally, A Vegan Option: Best Buy Is Now Selling A Carrot

If you’re vegan, this is bound to be the most exciting news you’ll read all day, because a major company has finally stepped up and begun catering to those with meat-free diets: Best Buy is now selling a carrot.

Awesome!

Announced in a press release this morning, Best Buy revealed that in addition to electronics such as TVs, headphones, and computers, they now have a carrot for sale. The single carrot, priced at $0.99, marks the consumer electronics retailer’s first-ever offering targeted at vegan consumers, finally giving those with plant-based diets incentive to visit Best Buy stores.

“Any vegetarian or vegan knows how awkward it is when your friends all want to go to Best Buy, and you have to say they don’t have any options for you,” the press release stated. “Those days are over. Whether you’re vegan, keto, gluten-free, or halal, Best Buy now has your needs in mind, and we’re hopeful that selling a carrot will help usher in a new generation of customers.”

Amazing.

Well, this is a huge win for herbivores everywhere. Circuit City and RadioShack had better take note, because Best Buy is charting the course for the future of consumer electronics.