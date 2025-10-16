Gut-Wrenching: This Guy Being Told He Looks Just Like A Celebrity Whose Name Escapes The Woman He’s Talking To Is Slowly Realizing She Is Describing Jon Lovitz

Fair warning, what you’re about to read is a true punch to the gut. Anyone who has a heart can empathize with what this man is going through right now: This guy being told he looks just like a celebrity whose name escapes the woman he’s talking to is slowly realizing she is describing Jon Lovitz.

For a woman to say you have a celebrity look-a-like, only for…ugh, we don’t even want to think about it. Keep this man in your prayers today, y’all.

Initially, NYC resident Pat Palkoski, 28, thought he was being teed up for a compliment when a woman he’d just met at a friend’s apartment party insisted he “looked exactly like this one actor” whose name she couldn’t recall off the top of her head. Pat smiled and nodded as she began listing movies and shows the actor had appeared in: “He was in, hmm, what’s it called, with Adam Sandler? Where he–oh, The Wedding Singer! And I think Saturday Night Live too, but like, a long time ago. Also Rat Race. He was definitely in Rat Race.” That’s when Pat’s heart dropped. As he mentally ran through the casts of everything she’d referenced, he had a sinking feeling the actor she claimed was his “celebrity doppelganger” was none other than character actor Jon Lovitz.

“Do you know who I’m talking about? He’s got this hilarious voice, and he’s…gosh, I swear you look and sound just like him,” the woman told Pat, who responded that he wasn’t sure who she was referring to, even though he’d absolutely clocked that she meant Jon Lovitz. “He was in The Benchwarmers, too. Have you ever seen that? With Rob Schneider? He was so funny in that. Know what, I’ll just look it up real quick and find a photo,” she continued, just before calling over several other women to see if they agreed that the actor she was describing was Pat’s “literal twin.”

What an emotional rollercoaster this guy must be experiencing right now. No 28-year-old man should ever have to deal with this.

Unfortunately, now that multiple other partygoers have come over to agree that the first woman was right on the mark, Pat will never be able to look at himself in the mirror without seeing Jon Lovitz again. It’s hard to imagine a young man ever recovering from a major blow like this…shame on this woman for shattering this man’s identity. Well-meaning or not, some thoughts you should just keep to yourself–especially when it comes to comparing people to Happy Madison regulars!