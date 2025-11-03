Heartbreaking: You’re Really Going To Click Through Your Acquaintance’s Entire Instagram Photo Dump Titled ‘October things (autumn leaf emoji),’ Aren’t You?

Don’t you think you should have a little more dignity than this? You haven’t seen this girl since 11th grade, yet you’re seriously going to click through all of her shitty photos from October? So she ate greasy food somewhere… you really need to see that? Is this her house? Her friend’s? An Airbnb? You wouldn’t know, because you’re NOT IN HER LIFE. Like who the hell is this? And where the hell is this? You don’t need to live this way. You don’t need to see the photos that a girl you’ve possibly never even spoken to deemed to be “October things.” It’s not like “October things” even means anything besides holding up a beer in a field. The only thing you even remember about this girl is that she accidentally ran over a basset hound right after getting her learner’s permit. Guess these people accept her for that. Would your friends accept you if you made a life-altering mistake? But to be clear, this girl definitely isn’t thinking about you. You don’t even post. Okay, actually, this is a very cool October Thing. Hello Frog! Hello Pumpkin! But see? Now you’re back to slop. Mindless acquaintance slop that, quite sadly, you’re willingly consuming. Is this really how you want to spend your life? Looking at some random bitch’s cat? Don’t you have anything better to do? Take a kid to soccer practice? Pay taxes? Get your flu vaccine? Consider getting a second job if you have the time to look at all this crap. Is it embarrassing this girl was so desperate to fill out all 20 photos of this carousel that this made the cut? Yes. Is it more embarrassing you’ve made it to photo 16? Also yes. Sorry, fireworks… in October? No fucking way. This had to be the Fourth of July. This is NOT an October thing. Okay, at least this is fall. Still sad you’re looking, but definitely fall. Holy shit. Your acquaintance looks TERRIBLE. Never mind. This is her, looking normal, not exhibiting any obvious signs of a mental breakdown that could’ve made this deep dive worth it. Oh well. What a collosal waste of time.