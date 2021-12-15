HELP!!! WE NEED A MEDIC IN THIS LIST OF GREAT LAST-MINUTE HOLIDAY GIFT IDEAS!!!!!

URGENT: ARE YOU A DOCTOR OR EMT? THERE IS SOMEONE IN DESPERATE NEED OF MEDICAL ATTENTION IN THIS LIST OF GIFT IDEAS, AND WE NEED YOU TO SCROLL DOWN AND HELP THEM RIGHT AWAY!

1. A quality scarf

Whether you need a gift for a teacher, friend, or loved one, a scarf in a fun holiday pattern is an excellent and affordable present, as no one ever complains about having too many scarves. MEDICS: PLEASE CONTINUE SCROLLING—YOUR ASSISTANCE IS NEEDED FURTHER DOWN THIS LIST.

2. Wine glasses (PLEASE SKIP IF YOU’RE HERE FOR THE MEDICAL EMERGENCY)

Everyone loves wine, but not everyone has the accessories they need to truly appreciate it. That’s why it’s never a bad idea to give someone a set of quality wine glasses—perhaps with a bottle of their favorite wine on the side as a treat!

3. A nice scented candle

YOU’RE ALMOST THERE, MEDICS!! IGNORE THIS CANDLE, EVEN THOUGH IT WOULD BE A VERY NICE GIFT FOR ANYONE YOU KNOW!

Is it possible to own too many scented candles? We certainly don’t think so, and it’s safe to bet that most people feel the same. After all, who doesn’t want something that makes their house smell better? You truly can’t go wrong with scen—

DOCTORS, HURRY, SHE’S RIGHT HERE. SHE NEEDS IMMEDIATE MEDICAL ASSISTANCE.

ALL WE KNOW IS THAT SHE TRIPPED ON HER RUG AND IS UNABLE TO GET BACK UP. SHE SAYS SHE FEELS LIKE SHE’S “BLEEDING ON THE INSIDE,” WHICH SOUNDS REALLY SCARY. PLEASE HELP!

4. A classic novel

Most people only experience classic literature in high school English class when they’re too young to appreciate it, which is why it’s a good idea to give your loved ones a chance to revisit great works of fiction as an adult, as they can really understand the themes and see just how rewarding these stories can be when they’re not a homework assignment. Plus, as a grown-up, there are few things better than curling up on a cold day with a good book.

5. A puzzle

OH GOD, ANOTHER ONE. HELP! THIS MAN NEEDS MEDICAL ATTENTION, STAT! IF YOU KNOW ANY DOCTORS, PLEASE SHARE THIS LIST WITH THEM SO THEY CAN COME HELP. THIS IS A REALLY SCARY SITUATION!

Yikes, so sorry about that. Back to puzzles.

Not only is it fun and rewarding to piece together a puzzle, but once you’re finished, you get a piece of art you can frame. That’s why puzzles make such great gifts: You’re not only giving someone hours upon hours of enjoyment, but you’re also giving them something they can (eventually) use to decorate their walls—basically two gifts for the price of one!

6. Scratch-off lottery tickets

Scratch-off lottery tickets are an easy gift that might even win your recipient a hefty sum of money! (And if so, we definitely think they should give you, the gift giver, a cut!)

OH NO, SHE’S LOOKING EVEN WORSE NOW. ISN’T THERE ANYONE WHO CAN HELP HER? WE’RE SCARED SHE MIGHT BE HAVING A STROKE OR A HEART ATTACK OR SOMETHING. IF YOU’RE ABLE TO ASSIST IN ANY WAY, PLEASE SAY SO IN THE COMMENTS SO WE CAN GET THIS WOMAN THE CARE SHE NEEDS. PLEASE HURRY!!!!