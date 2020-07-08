How Well Do You Know The Words To Robert Frost’s 'My Horse Is Stuck In A Tree (Once Again)?'
If you made it through public school in the United States, you’ve definitely heard Robert Frost’s famous 1920 poem, “My Horse Is Stuck In A Tree (Once Again).” But how well do you know all the words? Take this quiz to find out!
1.
I stand at odds with nature in the woods
My heart is spilling over with despair
For far above the ground where he once stood
________________
Good guess! This is the line where the narrator explains that his situation is not at all fair.
2.
The horse I have is good, and old, and big
For many years he served me more than well
But now he sits above me in the twigs
________________
Historians say that Robert Frost consulted six different human anatomy textbooks to come up with this line about what could happen to the narrator’s bones if his horse were to land on top of him.
3.
So many times before this has occurred
My fat old horse has shimmied up an oak
Then stayed there with the squirrels and the birds
________________
This is the line in which the poem’s narrator remembers times in the past when he has screamed at his horse.
4.
The journey we are taking has been long
I must arrive in town before it’s night
I’m put in mind of my old favorite song
“My Horse Is __________”
True Robert Frost aficionados will remember that part of the poem refers to the 19th century Quaker folk song “My Horse Is In A Tree, And In There Tight.”
5.
His hooves are wrapped around the slender trunk
He must be thirty feet up in the sky
This whole ordeal has put me in a funk
________________
At this point, the poem takes a dark turn, and the narrator expresses his hope that his horse will die from a hawk bite.
6.
I grab a pinecone from the leaf-strewn ground
And chuck it at my horse with all my power
It hits his ___ with a ____ sound
But still he does not topple from his tower
Fun fact: Robert Frost believed that horse’s teeth made more beautiful music than any man-made instrument!
7.
Alas, I’ve failed, and now the sun has set
My steed is laughing at me from the tree
Did I deserve this awful fate I’ve met?
________________
This line references the deep emotional turmoil that the narrator has been going through during his ordeal.
8.
Oh horse, my horse! You have not made me glad
I can’t go on without you on the ground
When you are in a tree it drives me mad
________________