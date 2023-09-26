I Need Someone Proofread My Last Will And Testament (by Leonardo DiCaprio)

Hi. I am Leonardo DiCaprio. I am an actor. I am 48 years old. My dad said I need a will and testament. I am healthy but my dad says I really need a will and testament just. In case. My dad said accidents happen. And that it is important make a will. Because I am now an age where I need to think about things like who gets my money and house and things (art bed shoes hats Range Rover and more) if I die by accident.

Today I wrote a will and testament. I need someone to help look for words spelled wrong and. Stuff like that.

Okay I’m gonna listen to my AirPods. Please read for mistakes. And then let me know okay.

“I am Leonardo DiCaprio. I am an actor. I am 48 years old.

I am writing a will and testament. If I die by accident they’re are people who here are who get my money and house and things (art bed shoes hats Range Rover and more).

-My director Martin Sc’Orsace gets my Range Rover if I die by accident. And a house. Malibu house. Hey Martin

-Dad gets all my shoes if I die by accident. And a house. Beverly Hills house. And Armani sunglasses. Hi dad love you

-=Mom gets two houses if I die by accident. Hollywood Hills house and Palm Springs house. And Apple watch. Hi Mom love you

-My co-starring actor of Departed Jack Nickolson gets all my hats and invites to Raya dating app if I die by accident. Haha hi Jack

-My friend Toby Mogwaiyer gets my diamonds and my AirPods if I die by accident. Haha hey Toby

-My friiend Jonah Hill gets my Armani shirt and Armani pants and Hulu passwords and Purple mattress if I die by accident. Haha love you Jonah

-My friend Lukus Haas gets my wine if I die by accident. Haha hi Lukus no Trader Joe 2 buck chuck like you like but it is good wine red and white and vino verde enjoy

-My girlfriend at the time of when I die gets my seat on board members of World Wildlife Funding if I die by accident. Love you baby

-The rest of the Pussy Posse members may split up my HelloFresh food and private Island (aka Leo’s Reef!!!!) if I die by accident. Haha hey guys

-My Oscar award can go to fight climate change if I die by accident

-My favorite actors Robert Deniro and James Dean get all the art in my house if I die by accident

–All my money and everything else I own but did not remember about goes to causes like journalism and children. Divide equal

In conclusion, this is my will and testament. If I die by accident these are who get my belongings, and accordingly so by name. My lawyer will make this legal now.

From,

Leonardo DiCaprio”

Okay please comment to let me know if this is good or if their are changes I need to make before sending my will and testament to my dad who will send to my lawyer. Thank you.