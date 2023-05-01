I Seen It With My Eyes: 5 Dispatches From The Otter Realm

At night i go to the creek and lie down in the reeds. In the creek i seen the otters. The otters they got secrets and i seen it with my eyes.

1. They got feet up in there

At night the otters come out and fill the creek, just otters, and thats when you can get a good look at em. And i didn’t know till i seen them in their realm but they got feet up in there. Up in the fur. But they dont use em the same as we do, its different. Its otter style. What they do is wiggle waddle to our frontwards back. And its a fascinate.

2. Otters is amazin

It changes you the otter realm. My eyes wide open seein these otters, must have been 5 or 6 dozens of em swimmin, catchin, eating. its squirrels but wet. Laughin, splashin, Carryin stick in their mouth. Its dogs but wet too. And when you see what they do with the sticks its a secret.

3. They know

They looked at me and they know. They know i was a trespass in their realm. But they let me stay. They know i would bring no harm. They let me watch the playin and eatin. They let me see the secrets and the dance. and what they do is amazin but its all for them. Just becaus you see it doesnt mean its for you.

4. And they remember

And i know they wont to forget me. They look at me and i could hear them tellin me not with words but with otterspeak. Tellin me that they remember it all. The sticks, the nighttime, the dance. And me. What they do is remember.

5. Love concurrs all

In they realm the Otters was full of all types of love. friends, swimmin, dad love, playin and laughin, wife. Maybe you yourself gotta see it to believe but love was settlin debates for them otters. Two otters was fightin over the sticks but soon they was splashin. Smilin too. And thats how you know they got love to concurr it all, any type of otter problem you got it can be defeated with love. And thats what they taught me in the otter realm.