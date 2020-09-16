‘It Is Worth A Try’: Anthony Fauci Has Announced That If Everyone Mails Him A Bag Of Their Hair, It Might Help Him Develop A Coronavirus Cure Faster

As scientists around the world look everywhere and anywhere for ways of preventing the novel coronavirus from continuing its rampant spread, some of them are thinking outside the box to develop possible cures. Included in this group is National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci, who just announced that if everyone mails him a bag of their hair it might help him develop a coronavirus cure faster.

Whoa. Sounds like it’s time to get out the clippers and help Dr. Fauci maybe find a cure!

During a coronavirus briefing this morning, Dr. Fauci revealed that it’s entirely within the realm of possibility that having everyone mail him a bag of hair could lead to the coronavirus cure everyone is desperately hoping for. While the prominent infectious disease expert admitted that he’s not really sure how exactly, given the seriousness of the disease and its current grip on society, he claimed it’s probably worth a try.

“Could be nice to give me your hair…could be helpful for me!” Fauci stated to the press when asked if there had been any recent medical advancements against the deadly disease. “I’ll poke the hair with science tools and I’ll look at your hair under a microscope and I will smell the hair…it could lead to a cure, who knows! Let’s round up everyone’s hair and send it to Dr. Anthony Fauci. Me!”

When asked how the hair would aid in researching coronavirus therapies, Fauci stated, “I mean, I’m not saying it would. I’m just saying it could. There’s not much point in me spending the time figuring out how until I have everyone’s hair. Cut it all off, put it in a Ziplock bag with your name on it, and mail it to my lab. Once I have everyone’s hair I can alphabetize it and then hunker down and see what we’re working with.”

Fauci then produced a trimmer from his pocket and proceeded to shave his entire head with it and brushed the trimmings from the desk in front of him into a gallon Ziplock bag. After writing “Dr. Anthony Fauci’s hair” in marker on the bag, Fauci held up the bag and said, “See? It’s that easy.”

Yes! Hopefully Dr. Fauci’s right and collecting everyone’s hair and then doing something with it could just be the coronavirus breakthrough we’re all praying for.

This might be incredible news. Any relief to the pain the pandemic is causing by the minute would be huge news for everyone on the planet, so Dr. Fauci’s hair bag idea is totally worth a shot. It’s entirely possible that it won’t help at all, but hair is free and it grows back, so if Dr. Fauci is willing to collect everyone’s hair and give it a whirl, why not? Let’s see your #faucishairbag in the comments as we work together to find a vaccine for this terrible virus!