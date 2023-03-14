Just In Case You Need It: 100 Mouse Names

In case you’re ever in a situation where you feel the need to name a mouse, here are 100 options that might work for you.
- Mousey
- Mousey-Watkins
- Paris
- Liam the Mouse
- Scutt’ler
- Ms. Rodent
- Percival
- Frederick
- Frederick II
- Chomper del Cheese
- Eloisa Mousikins
- Prancerino
- The Mayor Of The Floor
- Ratoncita Española
- Mouseothy
- Sniff-Sniff
- The Noted Barrister Umberto Squeaky, Esq.
- Mr. Long-Tail
- Mr. Thin-Tail
- Mr. Mouse-Tail
- Brooklynn
- Lil’ Feet
- Diminutivo
- Lady Gaga’s Preferred Mouse
- Etheldred
- Ben
- The Mouse With A Blouse
- Little Noel
- Nibbles
- Alfred “Mouse” Nobel
- Small Fry
- Quentin
- Joan
- The Mouse We All Know And Love
- Television Mouse
- Koko The Gorilla
- Tevin
- Gym Rat
- Bob Dylan
- Sneep-Sneep
- Cell Phone
- Señor Forgettable
- Joannes Aalbers
- Tutti Frutti
- The Mechanic
- Destiny Smith-Mouse
- Barnabas
- Judge Mouse
- Lysander
- Penelopina
- Farmer
- Constantine
- MouseDonalds
- My Friend Crispin
- Nordstrom
- Safeway
- Balthazar
- Mouse From The South
- Mordechai
- Princess
- Flannery Mouse’Connor
- Neil
- Duck
- Pinky Whiskerson
- Lacrosse
- The Hole Dweller
- Melancholia
- Grandpapa
- Mini-Guy
- Rodentine
- Cymbalta
- Beloved Infestation
- Sha-na-na
- Wicker Basquette
- Toothy Ruthy
- Adidas
- Gawain
- The Only Mouse
- Leonardette
- Chewer O’Thangs
- Mr. Cuteness
- Stop, Drop, And Mouse
- Gwynnyyth
- Timmy The Pest
- Jacques-Ellen
- Nosey Whiskerton
- Mike R. Jones
- Barney
- Delmouse Whittington Grier
- Minka Mousey
- Don
- Tony Soprano
- Carmela Soprano
- Paperclip
- Mouse.com
- August
- Graybeard
- Titmouse von Adorable
- Melrose
- Patrick