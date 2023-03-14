 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Just In Case You Need It: 100 Mouse Names

March 14, 2023
In case you’re ever in a situation where you feel the need to name a mouse, here are 100 options that might work for you.
  1. Mousey
  2. Mousey-Watkins
  3. Paris
  4. Liam the Mouse
  5. Scutt’ler
  6. Ms. Rodent
  7. Percival
  8. Frederick
  9. Frederick II
  10. Chomper del Cheese
  11. Eloisa Mousikins
  12. Prancerino
  13. The Mayor Of The Floor
  14. Ratoncita Española
  15. Mouseothy
  16. Sniff-Sniff
  17. The Noted Barrister Umberto Squeaky, Esq.
  18. Mr. Long-Tail
  19. Mr. Thin-Tail
  20. Mr. Mouse-Tail
  21. Brooklynn
  22. Lil’ Feet
  23. Diminutivo
  24. Lady Gaga’s Preferred Mouse
  25. Etheldred
  26. Ben
  27. The Mouse With A Blouse
  28. Little Noel
  29. Nibbles
  30. Alfred “Mouse” Nobel
  31. Small Fry
  32. Quentin
  33. Joan
  34. The Mouse We All Know And Love
  35. Television Mouse
  36. Koko The Gorilla
  37. Tevin
  38. Gym Rat
  39. Bob Dylan
  40. Sneep-Sneep
  41. Cell Phone
  42. Señor Forgettable
  43. Joannes Aalbers
  44. Tutti Frutti
  45. The Mechanic
  46. Destiny Smith-Mouse
  47. Barnabas
  48. Judge Mouse
  49. Lysander
  50. Penelopina
  51. Farmer
  52. Constantine
  53. MouseDonalds
  54. My Friend Crispin
  55. Nordstrom
  56. Safeway
  57. Balthazar
  58. Mouse From The South
  59. Mordechai
  60. Princess
  61. Flannery Mouse’Connor
  62. Neil
  63. Duck 
  64. Pinky Whiskerson
  65. Lacrosse
  66. The Hole Dweller
  67. Melancholia
  68. Grandpapa
  69. Mini-Guy
  70. Rodentine
  71. Cymbalta
  72. Beloved Infestation
  73. Sha-na-na
  74. Wicker Basquette
  75. Toothy Ruthy
  76. Adidas
  77. Gawain
  78. The Only Mouse
  79. Leonardette
  80. Chewer O’Thangs
  81. Mr. Cuteness
  82. Stop, Drop, And Mouse
  83. Gwynnyyth
  84. Timmy The Pest
  85. Jacques-Ellen
  86. Nosey Whiskerton
  87. Mike R. Jones
  88. Barney
  89. Delmouse Whittington Grier
  90. Minka Mousey
  91. Don
  92. Tony Soprano
  93. Carmela Soprano
  94. Paperclip
  95. Mouse.com
  96. August 
  97. Graybeard
  98. Titmouse von Adorable
  99. Melrose
  100. Patrick
