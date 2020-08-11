Kill Some Time: 5 Little Ducklings You Could Maybe Pray For If You’re Bored

With quarantine and everything, chances are you don’t have all that much going on right now, so if you’re looking to kill some time, why not take a couple minutes to pray for these ducklings? We’re sure the little guys would appreciate it.

Go ahead, give it a try! Bow your head, close your eyes, and ask God to send His grace down upon this precious waterfowl as it swims around a pond. Pray that God will provide the duckling strength when it is paddling, as well as refuge when it tires. See, it’s a win-win, because praying not only benefits the duck but it gives you a nice activity to keep you occupied for a few minutes. You’ve got nothing to lose!

Who is holding this duckling?! Let us take a moment and pray that whoever is holding this little duck will do him no harm. “Do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God”. As you pray, reflect on these words from Isaiah and take comfort knowing that God looks after all the creatures of the Earth and will therefore not let this human hand crush the duckling to death—unless, of course, it is all part of His perfect plan.

Deliver this duckling from evil, O Lord! Lead him not into temptation! Pray these words, reader. Pray that this duckling will not stray from God and that its heart will always be filled with the Holy Spirit’s love. Pray that it will worship our Savior for all its days, endlessly crying out “I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made” in its secret language of quacks. Seriously, go ahead and start praying. It’s not like you have anything else to do.

Sure, you could always just go binge a show on Netflix or maybe do a workout, but since the Bible commands us to “go and make disciples of all nations,” it’s clear that God would prefer you to spend this time praying for His creation instead. You should pray for this duck to become a light unto all other ducks, shining Jesus’s love upon all its little duck friends so that they will repent of their sin and find eternal salvation through Christ. It’ll only take a few minutes—can’t Netflix wait?

Ah! Is there no greater display of the glory of God’s creation than this handsome duckling absolutely hauling ass across a pond? Such grace and speed do not come by happenstance; nay, this duckling’s gifts are only possible through the perfect design of an all-powerful God. Let us offer prayers of thanks to God for creating this fast, majestic duck! Let us pray that the duck will continue to honor the Lord with its special talents so that all may know the beauty of His Kingdom. C’mon, what else are you up to? Join us in lifting up our webbed-footed brothers and sisters in prayer! Hosanna! Hallelujah! Praise be to God, the Lord and Ruler of all ducks! Amen.