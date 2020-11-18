Know What To Look For: 6 Signs Your Barber Is About To Cut Your Hair

It’s never a bad thing to be prepared for your barber to start cutting your hair. Here are 6 signs that it’s about to happen.

1. You bust your barber cutting someone else’s hair

This may seem like a no-brainer, but you’d be surprised by how many people don’t see the writing on the wall then they walk in on their barber cutting someone else’s hair. Sorry, but if your barber is going to cut someone else’s hair, then they’re probably going to cut yours right after, it’s as simple as that. So if you walk into your barbershop and catch your barber is cutting another person’s hair, don’t be surprised if you’re next.

2. Your barber casually mention how long your hair is

If your barber brings up how long your hair has gotten since they last saw you, odds are they’ve got one thing on their mind: cutting it. Sure, they could just be genuinely surprised by how long it’s gotten, but they’re probably only mentioning how shaggy it’s gotten to work up to giving you a haircut. So you’re going to want to be ready for that.

3. Your barber tries to slip an apron on you without you noticing

Watch out for your barber trying to distract you while they slip an apron around your shoulders: It’s a telltale sign that a haircut is coming. There’s pretty much only one reason a barber puts an apron on their clients, and it’s because they don’t want to get hair all over them. Where’s that hair going to come from? Your head. If your barber’s apron comes off the wall and gets wrapped around your shoulders, you can pretty much guarantee what’s coming next, and that’s a haircut.

4. Your barber begins to drool

Yep, this one makes it pretty blatantly obvious. It goes without saying that if your barber starts salivating uncontrollably it’s because they’re gearing up to slice off your hair. They are, after all, barbers.

5. You can feel your hair pulling itself in the direction of the exit door

A lot of people don’t trust their hair’s instincts, and if they did, their hair would be a lot longer. Your hair can often sense an impending haircut long before you do, so if you feel it frantically tugging your scalp away from your barber and toward the exit, it knows something’s up. If you’re looking to avoid a haircut, trust your hair and follow it out the door.

6. Your barber begin slowly dragging the tip of their scissors along the wall and bringing it closer and closer to your locks

If your barber has scissors in their hand and those scissors are scratching a line in the wall and moving towards your hair, guess what: Your hair’s about to get cut. Sideburns, eyebrows, neck hair, it’s all getting shortened by your barber pretty much immediately. At least now you know what to look for, so it won’t catch you completely off guard the next time you start getting a haircut.