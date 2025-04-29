Latest Attack: ISIS Is Claiming Responsibility For One Especially Rowdy ‘Minecraft’ Screening That Left The Theater A Total Mess

After all these years, ISIS remains a major threat to global security, waging its campaign of destruction against America and its Western allies as mercilessly as ever. Now, their latest act of terror has shaken the world all over again: ISIS is claiming responsibility for one especially rowdy Minecraft screening that left the theater a total mess.

Just when you thought ISIS couldn’t show any less contempt for humanity…this is absolutely sickening.

In a statement circulating on social media, the extremist organization took credit for leaving an AMC theater in Sugar Land, TX strewn with popcorn, trash, and vomit after a Minecraft showing yesterday evening. Witnesses say the auditorium was “filled with hooded men wielding AK-47s shrieking ‘CHICKEN JOCKEY!’, throwing popcorn like confetti, squirting lotion on the seats, and doing TikTok dances in the aisles.” ISIS confirmed the identities of these Minecraft fanatics as jihadists acting under the orders of the caliphate, and expressed pride in both ruining other theatergoers’ experience and creating a headache for AMC custodians who had to clean up their mess.

According to FBI investigators, AMC employees gave the gun-toting jihadists multiple warnings to stop shouting during the movie, but the group refused, and continued daring each other to yell phrases from popular Minecraft memes. Eventually, after one ISIS member threw a soda at the screen and yelled “as I child I yearned for the mines,” theater management finally kicked ISIS out of the auditorium. But the damage was already done: ISIS had disrupted the screening so badly that AMC offered refunds to other theatergoers, and employees who usually only worked at the concessions stand had to come help clean up the mess ISIS left behind.

Well, if ISIS wanted to make people afraid to see Minecraft in theaters, they’ve unfortunately succeeded. Whoever raised these jihadists should feel deeply, deeply ashamed.

Just gut-wrenchingly awful. It’s chilling to realize an ISIS attack could happen at any Minecraft screening in the country, at any time. It goes without saying, but US officials need to understand how ISIS was able to pull off an operation like this before the terror group feels emboldened to buy tickets to see Minecraft again. Ugh. What a dark, dark day in American history.