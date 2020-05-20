Life In Danger? Use ClickHole’s Emergency Exit To Get To Safety!

This is ClickHole’s emergency exit, which should be used in EMERGENCY SITUATIONS ONLY. Should you encounter an emergency on this website, such as a fire or nuclear war, please leave a comment saying “There is an emergency happening that could cause me to die,” followed by a detailed description of the danger you’re facing. Once you have alerted us to the nature of the problem, you may then leave the website through the emergency exit by clicking the following link:

CLICK TO UTILIZE EMERGENCY EXIT

Upon clicking the link, you will be redirected away from ClickHole to a safe location.

The safety and wellbeing of our readers is our No. 1 priority. By observing the emergency exit procedures detailed above, we can all do our part to ensure that no ClickHole reader is ever tragically maimed or exploded while using this website.

Thank you for complying.