Making Things Right: President Trump Just Personally Deported JD Vance To El Salvador As An Apology To The Family Of The Man His Administration Accidentally Deported To El Salvador

While President Trump’s second term has seen no shortage of petty score-settling and rash policy decisions, we have to give credit where credit’s due: President Trump just personally deported JD Vance to El Salvador as an apology to the family of the man his administration accidentally deported to El Salvador.

What a beautiful way to make amends. Say what you will about the man, but President Trump handled this unfortunate situation with grace and aplomb!

When President Trump learned that an “administrative error” had led ICE agents to detain Maryland resident Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia and deport him to a Salvadoran prison with no way to correct the mistake and bring him back, POTUS 47 knew he had to make things right. That’s why he immediately revoked Vice President JD Vance’s citizenship, placed him in ICE custody, and had him flown to the same mega-prison in El Salvador where Mr. Abrego Garcia was sent by accident. Though Mr. Abrego Garcia’s family is looking at a long, complex legal battle over his safe return, they can rest assured that Vice President Vance’s family will be dealing with the same exact situation, all because of President Trump’s incredibly thoughtful gesture to even things out.

Sacrificing Vice President Vance’s citizenship and sending him to his almost-guaranteed death in a South American super-prison must not have been easy for President Trump. Other presidents might’ve found a scapegoat for the debacle and washed their hands of it, or perhaps made an effort to bring Mr. Abrego Garcia back. Instead, President Trump took ownership of his administration’s mistake, proving that under his watch, no legal resident of the U.S. will be unjustly deported without another unjustly deported person following close behind, regardless of their American-born status or the political office they hold.

Wow. This is how true leaders conduct themselves!

We hope Mr. Abrego Garcia’s family takes solace knowing that Vice President Vance will likely be stabbed to death by MS-13 gang members within hours of his arrival at the Salvadoran prison where President Trump sent him. At the very least, they know they have a President who cares about doing the right thing. Good on you, President Trump!