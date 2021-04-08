Nice: This Nature Documentary Lets You Watch, Like, 45 Minutes Of Cool Fish Stuff Before It Gets Into The Scary Climate Change Part

There’s nothing wrong with wanting to see some rad Jacques Cousteau shit without having to remember how fucked we are. Major kudos to the makers of Blue Elysium for letting the good times and neat fish footage roll!

After all, it’s not like we haven’t gotten plenty of important info about climate change from other documentaries like Chasing Ice or Before The Flood, and they hardly had any fun fish stuff to balance it out. Having watched those films and even recommended them to friends, it seems plenty fair for us to enjoy a nature documentary that skews more towards awesome manta ray feeding frenzies and barracuda vs. grouper cat-and-mouse games every now and then. We aren’t going to forget about an impending global cataclysm just because we spent an evening being wowed by an ethereal swarm of rhythmically-pulsating jellyfish or delighting in the comic buffoonery of parrotfish bumbling around a coral reef eating rocks while silly xylophone music plays, and it’s nice that the people behind Blue Elysium seem to respect that enough to spend only a modest segment on the Deepwater Horizon disaster instead of beating us over the head with it for half the runtime.