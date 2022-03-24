‘No One Should Ever Have To Experience Something Like This’: This Man Is Suing Wendy’s After Finding His Own Head In An Order Of French Fries

Folks, get ready to lose your appetite. One unlucky person from Ithaca, New York just experienced every diner’s worst nightmare: This man is suing Wendy’s after finding his own head in an order of french fries.

Absolutely disgusting. What excuse could Wendy’s possibly have for this?!

On his lunch break yesterday afternoon, Adam Monzella, 29, stopped by his local Wendy’s for what he thought would be a quick bite to eat. However, around halfway through his meal, while reaching into his takeout bag for a french fry, his heart jumped as he felt what he’d later describe to reporters as “[his] own ear and hair.” To Monzella’s revulsion, a closer inspection of his order revealed what appeared to be his own head buried among the fries. After wiping the grease and salt off of it, Monzella compared the severed head to his license photo, and quickly determined that it was indeed his own head. He then complained about the issue to a cashier, who initially denied the restaurant was at fault, saying that Wendy’s does not keep any human body parts in its kitchens and that chances are the head must’ve fallen off his shoulders while he was eating. But when Monzella pointed out that it was a completely different head in his fries than the one on his shoulders, the cashier brought her manager over to address the situation, who then profusely apologized and assured him that he would never find his own lifeless head in his food again.

“When I saw my own cold, decapitated head in my fries, I almost puked right then and there,” Monzella told the press, confirming that while Wendy’s employees immediately refunded his meal and offered him a new order of fries, he is pursuing legal action against the fast food chain in hopes of receiving a settlement. “It’s just gross. Totally unacceptable. There should really be procedures in place to prevent people’s own heads from ending up in their meals. That’s food safety 101.”

Yikes. We’re definitely not gonna be eating Wendy’s for a while after hearing about this.

Here’s hoping that Wendy’s offers Monzella some additional compensation for the trauma he endured. That’s the absolute least they can do for serving his own head to him, and it’s probably necessary to prevent a prolonged PR nightmare.